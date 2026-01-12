Licensing Agent Stephanie Glamack for the Book “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST BLOOMFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Glamack, licensing agent and passionate advocate for the enchanting adventure “Littluns and the Book of Darkness,” is opening up about the deeply personal journey that led her to champion her late brother’s animated fantasy masterpiece. With family history, perseverance, and creative devotion at the heart of her story, Stephanie is not only searching for the right producer to bring Littluns to an even wider audience, she is also offering a message about honoring one’s own dreams and those of loved ones.

A Family Story Etched in Bold Strokes

Stephanie Glamack’s story is anything but ordinary. Born the youngest of three siblings, her early years unfolded under the long shadow of a unique family legacy. Her father, George Glamack, first became a basketball legend when he played for the Tar Heels at the University of North Carolina (1938-1941). His number, 20, is retired and hanging in the Dean Smith arena at Chapel Hill and includes a two-time All-American title in 1940 and 1941, and a two-time Helms Foundation Player of the Year. Later, he became a professional legend and celebrated NBL/NBA player (1941-1949), joining the Rochester Royals in 1945. His skills on the court were quite impressive for that era. Yet, the household was far from simple glory. The competitive intensity and expectations that came with athletic fame left indelible marks on the Glamack children.

Stephanie’s brother, Mark, inherited his father’s height and, potentially, his ticket to a basketball career at North Carolina. However, his heart was set elsewhere in animation. Against the current of family tradition and heavy parental hopes, Mark plotted a quiet escape. As soon as he graduated high school, he drove off to California, leaving police searches and paternal confusion behind, all in pursuit of his true calling at Disney.

“When your family is rooted in one history, and you’re called to something completely different, it takes courage to go your own way,” Stephanie reflects. “Mark wanted to animate, not dribble a ball, and he had to fight for that. His fight has stayed with me.”

Navigating Generational Lessons and Change

The Glamack saga is not just about basketball and animation—it’s about how parents and children walk the tightrope between protection, expectation, and letting go. Stephanie watched her brother’s struggle from the sidelines, inheriting both the ache of estrangement and the inspiration of persistence.

“My father’s generation did not know how to help someone come down from the high of fame or how to let their kids follow new paths,” she shares. “I learned from that. I watched Mark do what made him happy, even if it meant breaking with tradition.”

Stephanie’s candidness about her own role as a parent brings the story full circle. Facing the familiar anxiety of steering her own son’s future, Stephanie has chosen to support rather than steer, allowing him to find his unique path. “You want to protect your kids, to give advice, but they have to make their own way. I learned from my father's and brother's relationship that happiness does not come from fulfilling someone else’s dream.”

A Passion Project Built on Talent—“Littluns and the Book of Darkness”

At the center of Stephanie’s mission is her brother’s project, “Littluns and the Book of Darkness,” a richly illustrated, 411-page adventure that weaves themes of courage, individuality, and hope. Shaped by his years at Disney and inspired by stories of perseverance, Mark Glamack’s talent as an animator shines through every page.

Stephanie acknowledges the challenges of getting such a distinctive work into the right hands. “Animation isn’t always the easiest sell, but it was Mark’s passion. He poured himself into Littluns, and I carry that torch now. I’m not doing this for the money. I want to see talent get its chance, to finish the work he began.”

Her determination stretches to every detail, from handling inventory to navigating the complexities of Amazon sales and distribution. She is determined to ensure the integrity of her brother’s work is protected and presented as he intended.

Seeking the Right Creative Partner

Stephanie is on the lookout for producers and creative partners who recognize the unique possibilities within “Littluns and the Book of Darkness.” With its original artwork and fully realized characters, the project offers a rare opportunity for adaptation and one that sidesteps the need for extensive development from scratch.

“I’m ready to work with those who see the value in what Mark created,” Stephanie says. “It’s all here, characters, story, vision. All it needs now is someone who believes in stories that celebrate independence and creativity.”

She is also acutely aware of the challenges facing the entertainment industry, from shifting attention spans to the rise of AI in creative fields. Still, Stephanie remains optimistic. “The heart of a good story is universal, and Littluns delivers that. The right producer will see that, too.”

Legacy, Resilience, and an Open Invitation

Stephanie Glamack’s journey is an example of the power of honoring family, embracing change, and daring to support creative dreams—even when it means rewriting your own story. She invites producers, publishers, and fans alike to explore the world her brother built and to consider joining the adventure. “Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give is to help someone else finish telling their story,” Stephanie emphasizes.

About “Littluns and the Book of Darkness”

Written and illustrated by veteran animator Mark Glamack, “Littluns and the Book of Darkness” is a 411-page fantasy adventure for all ages. Rich in hand-drawn artwork and meaningful storytelling, the book explores timeless themes of community, courage, and the quest for identity.

