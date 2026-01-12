Career Ownership Coach Christine Melekian of The Entrepreneur’s Source Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era when career pivots are more a necessity than a luxury, Christine Melekian of The Entrepreneur’s Source is offering a free, accessible, and a refreshingly candid path to business ownership. Her unique, no-pressure coaching approach is helping professionals nationwide rethink their career possibilities and explore business ownership through franchising as a practical solution to achieving greater control over their income, lifestyle, wealth, and equity.

No Fees, No Pressure, Just Possibility

Christine Melekian stands out in the crowded world of career coaching and consulting for one key reason: her services cost clients nothing. Instead, Christine is compensated only when her client decides to invest in a franchise and the franchise itself pays her a placement fee. This means her sole focus is on education, genuine exploration, and finding the right fit for each person, without hard selling or obligations.

“We create a genuinely safe space where people can think about what they actually want without judgment, pressure, and any upfront cost,” explains Christine. “Many of my clients start out convinced that business ownership is out of reach, but through conversation, exploration, and real-world examples, they discover it’s much more attainable than they ever imagined.”

ILWE: Rethinking Success on Your Own Terms

A cornerstone of Christine’s method is the ILWE concept: Income, Lifestyle, Wealth, and Equity. She guides her clients through these four priorities, helping them reflect on what matters most and how business ownership can offer a path to those goals.

“Most people end up in their careers by accident. Out of financial necessity, they take the first job that’s offered, then years later, wonder how they ended up in a field that doesn’t fit them,” Christine reflects. “We encourage people to get intentional, to ask themselves tough questions, and to identify what’s truly important.”

Business Ownership Is for Everyone

Christine and The Entrepreneur’s Source franchise network represent more than 250 franchise brands that include a vast range of industries. While many think of fast food when they hear “franchise,” Christine’s roster includes everything from business consulting to property management, pet services, senior care, automotive, children’s services, logistics, marketing, and much more. Notably, food businesses represent only a small slice of the options available.

“Whatever your skill set or interests, there’s probably a franchise for it,” shares Christine. “And you don’t need prior industry experience. Franchisors provide thorough training and support, which is a major advantage over starting a business from scratch.”

Christine’s clients come from all walks of life: millennials burned by multiple layoffs, mid-career professionals seeking a fall back plan, seasoned executives looking for flexibility, and retirees looking for a productive way to spend their next chapter. For example, two recent clients started franchises while keeping their full-time jobs, with their spouses running the day-to-day operations. The flexibility to design your own path is a recurring theme.

Why Not Just Start a Business Alone?

According to Christine, the franchise model relieves the isolation and guesswork that often intimidate would-be entrepreneurs. “When you invest in a franchise, you’re investing in a ready-made system, ongoing training, and a network of support. The difference in ramp-up and sustainability is huge,” she notes. “For many, the risk of going it alone is overwhelming and franchising dramatically lowers those barriers.”

No Obligation, Just Encouragement

Christine is upfront about her process: “Most people who work with me don’t invest in a franchise, and that’s okay. My reviews are filled with people who say our conversations clarified their goals and helped with their next career moves, even if it wasn’t business ownership. All I ask for is honesty, openness, and respect for my time.”

A Career Coach Who’s Walked the Walk

Having navigated her own career crossroads, Christine brings both empathy and practical wisdom to her work. Her journey includes roles in operations, nonprofits, and international development, and she’s not shy about sharing the “dark nights” that led her to coaching. Her clients often find themselves reflecting on life’s big questions, sometimes for the first time.

“I want people to realize they don’t have to stay stuck in careers they never chose,” emphasizes Christine. “It’s never too late to choose something better.”

What’s Next for Christine Melekian?

Christine’s love for her work is palpable. With the flexibility to coach from anywhere, Christine is committed to helping more professionals discover new possibilities. She’s considering how to expand her reach and is focused on leaving every client in a better place, whether they become business owners or simply gain clarity for their next move.

Close Up Radio recently featured Christine Melekian, Career Counselor with The Entrepreneur’s Source® in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday January 6th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-career-ownership-coach-christine/id1785721253?i=1000744255809

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-career-ownership-316162212/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4uVSNSzAsZYD8xUfVmrDI3

For more information about Christine Melekian, Career Counselor with The Entrepreneur’s Source®, please visit the following pages

https://cmelekian.esourcecoach.com/

https://cmelekian.esourcecoach.com/meet-career-coach-christine-melekian/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/christine-melekian-930186239/

