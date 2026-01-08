District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.5 Percent in November

Federal Government Shutdown

Publication of November 2025 data was delayed because of a lapse in federal appropriations (from October 1 through November 12). Both the household and establishment surveys required additional data collection and processing time in November. BLS did not publish an October 2025 State Employment and Unemployment news release. For more information, see the additional notes about the impact of the shutdown on the household survey and the establishment survey at the end of this news release.



(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 6.5 percent for November 2025.



The District’s preliminary November job estimate shows a decrease of 800 jobs, for a total of 744,000 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,200 jobs. The public sector increased by 400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“While we remain mindful of evolving economic conditions, our continued investments in workforce development programs continue to position DC residents to compete for jobs in the region,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are optimistic and resilient in our efforts”.

Compared to a year ago the number of employed District residents decreased by 6,000 from 394,900 in November 2024 to 388,900 in November 2025. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 800 from 416,900 in November 2024 to 416,100 in November 2025. The labor force participation rate for November 2025 is 70.9 percent.

Employment Overview

The Manufacturing sector remains the same. With employment at 1,200 jobs, jobs remain the same from a year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased by 100 jobs. With employment at 15,700 jobs, jobs increased by 800 or 5.37 percent from a year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sectors increased by 400 jobs. With employment at 29,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 or 4.85 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector increased by 100 jobs. With employment at 18,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 300 or 1.61 percent from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector remains the same. With employment at 25,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 2.71 percent from a year ago

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 1,200 jobs. With employment at 168,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 6,100 or 3.5 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 300 jobs. With employment at 127,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,000 or 0.78 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sectors decreased by 400 jobs. With employment at 78,800 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 jobs or 1.42 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 300 jobs. With employment at 67,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 jobs or 0.29 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

One year ago, total employment was 394,900 and the civilian labor force was 416,900.

The number of unemployed was 22,000, and the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Establishment Survey Estimates and the Federal Government Shutdown

This news release includes the final establishment survey estimates for both September and October 2025, and the preliminary estimates for November. The collection periods for October and November estimates were extended.

October estimates include data that businesses self-reported electronically during the shutdown and data collected after the resumption of government operations in November. The collection rates for October and November are higher than usual as a result of the extended collection periods.

There was no change to the reference period for October or November; it remained the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. There were no changes to seasonal adjustment or estimation methodology. The September data are final estimates and incorporate routine revisions.

In the establishment survey, businesses and government agencies report the number of people on payrolls during the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. Individuals who work or receive pay for any part of the pay period are defined as employed. Federal employees on furlough during the federal government shutdown were considered employed in the establishment survey because they worked or received pay, even if later than usual, for the pay period that included the 12th of the month. Other workers (including federal contractors) who did not work or receive pay during the federal government shutdown were not counted among the employed.

It is not possible to precisely quantify the total impact of the federal government shutdown on payroll employment estimates for October and November 2025.



Data reflects 2024 annual benchmark revisions. Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted

