Innovating for a Sustainable Tomorrow: Raj Shah of Coherent Market Insights to Speak at PLASTEX Egypt 2026

Raj Shah of Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights, under Mr. Shah’s leadership, will spotlight key innovations transforming the plastics, chemicals, and packaging sectors

A key highlight of CMI’s participation will be the presence of its CEO and Founder, Mr. Raj Shah, who will join the Strategic Conference as a distinguished speaker.” — CMI

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI) is pleased to announce its participation as a non-exclusive Knowledge Partner at PLASTEX Egypt 2026, scheduled to take place from January 9–12, 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.A key highlight of CMI’s participation will be the presence of its CEO and Founder, Mr. Raj Shah, who will join the Strategic Conference as a distinguished speaker. Mr. Shah will share expert perspectives on the transformative forces reshaping the global plastics and chemicals industry, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, circular economy adoption, and long-term market resilience.Further underscoring his leadership role at the event, Mr. Shah will serve as Session Moderator for the Day 2 panel discussion, “Accelerating Demand and Adoption of Recycled Plastics.” In this role, he will guide a high-level dialogue focused on practical pathways to scale recycled plastics, market readiness, and real-world adoption strategies, drawing insights from senior industry leaders and sustainability-focused entrepreneurs.“The plastics industry is at a critical inflection point—where sustainability, innovation, and economic viability must converge,” said Raj Shah, CEO and Founder of Coherent Market Insights. “By 2030, growth will be driven by advanced recycling technologies, biodegradable materials, and circular value chains that reduce waste while enhancing efficiency. Achieving this vision will require strong collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology innovators.”During the session, Mr. Shah will engage with an accomplished panel of industry leaders, including:• Yara Yassin, Co-Founder, Up-Fuse• Rabeh El Sherif, Managing Director, Coveris Flexibles• Mohamed Mageed, Executive Director, Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC)• Sherif Ebaid, CEO, E. Styrenics EgyptAs Knowledge Partner, Coherent Market Insights, under Mr. Shah’s leadership, will spotlight key innovations transforming the plastics, chemicals, and packaging sectors, with a focused lens on sustainability, circular economy frameworks, and green material advancements.“PLASTEX 2026 provides a vital platform to highlight the global shift toward bio-based polymers, advanced recycling systems, and digital manufacturing technologies that enhance traceability and efficiency,” Mr. Shah added. “Egypt and the wider MENA region are rapidly emerging as strategic hubs for sustainable plastics innovation, supported by strong industrial foundations and increasing alignment with ESG-driven production.”CMI’s partnership with PLASTEX Egypt 2026 reflects a shared commitment to driving sustainable industrial transformation through thought leadership, collaboration, and actionable market intelligence.Event Details• Event: PLASTEX Egypt 2026• Date: January 9–12, 2026• Venue: Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo, Egypt• Website: https://www.plastexegypt.com To learn more about Coherent Market Insights and Raj Shah’s participation at PLASTEX Egypt 2026, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.