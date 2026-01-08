ShortsIntel Launches AI Platform to Automate Collecting, Tracking, Rights Management UGC and Community Videos

social video intelligence shortsintel logo

ShortsIntel announces an AI-powered tool that automates video collection, rights management, and performance analytics, helping brands scale creator marketing.

We automate the grunt work, giving you back 96% of your time to focus on strategy and relationships. Don't just collect videos; understand them.” — Founder, ShortsIntel

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creator marketing has become a dominant strategy for B2C brands, yet the infrastructure to manage it remains stuck in the era of spreadsheets and manual screenshots. Today, ShortsIntel announces the launch of its comprehensive Social Video Intelligence platform, designed to eliminate the "manual tax" of managing User Generated Content (UGC).ShortsIntel empowers brands and agencies to automatically collect, track, and analyze short-form video content across TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. By centralizing these assets into a single library, the platform solves two critical pain points: the inability to track "untagged" brand mentions and the logistical nightmare of managing usage rights and asset collection."Most brands are drowning in content but starving for insights. They are likely missing 30% of their brand mentions because creators often forget to tag the official account," said the Founder of ShortsIntel. "We built ShortsIntel to act as a 24/7 dragnet that watches every second of video, ensuring brands capture every mention, analyze every trend, and secure the rights to the content that drives revenue."Key features of the ShortsIntel platform include:Universal Video Capture: A unified library that aggregates content from TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts.Untagged Content Detection: Advanced AI watches videos to detect brand mentions even when the brand isn't tagged or hashtagged.Automated Rights & Whitelisting: Streamlines the process of collecting high-resolution video assets for ad usage and managing creator permissions.Competitor X-Ray: Allows brands to "spy" on competitor influencer programs to benchmark Share of Voice and identify high-performing content strategies.AI Content Tagging: Automatically tags videos by product, sentiment, aesthetic, and activity, replacing manual categorization.By automating the "grunt work," ShortsIntel allows marketing teams to reclaim 96% of the time previously spent on manual tracking, enabling them to focus on strategy and creator relationships.The platform is available now with flexible pricing for startups, growing teams, and large agencies.About ShortsIntel ShortsIntel is a Social Video Intelligence platform that helps B2C teams beat the algorithm and reduce customer acquisition costs. By combining AI-powered listening with automated asset management, ShortsIntel provides the clarity needed to scale creator marketing programs effectively.For more information, visit https://www.shortsintel.com

