Pulsetto Partners with Spike API to Power Seamless Wearable Integration for Stress Management

Spike, a unified health data API platform, enables Pulsetto to easily integrate multiple wearable devices, driving tens of thousands of user connections.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spike, the unified health data integration platform, announced its partnership with Pulsetto, an innovative neck-worn vagus nerve stimulation device for stress management. Through the Spike Wearables API, Pulsetto now provides users with extensive health tracking across major wearable platforms, including Apple Health, Oura, Garmin, Whoop, and Fitbit.

The integration enables Pulsetto users to automatically sync biometric data from their existing wearables, allowing them to measure the immediate impact of vagus nerve stimulation sessions on heart rate and track long-term improvements in heart rate variability (HRV), sleep quality, and recovery.

THE CHALLENGE: MULTI-PLATFORM INTEGRATION COMPLEXITY

Pulsetto needed to combine its proprietary stress metrics with biometric data from the wearables and health platforms that their users already use daily. However, building individual integrations for each platform would have required months of development time and created ongoing maintenance overhead.

“Our users already track their health with Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Garmin, and other devices,” explained Povilas Sabaliauskas, CEO of Pulsetto. “They expect to see how our vagus nerve stimulation affects their sleep, HRV, and recovery. Building individual integrations for each platform would have been a massive engineering undertaking.”

Each platform has its own API, authentication flow, and data structure, requiring custom integration work. Beyond the initial build, ongoing maintenance posed another hurdle; when providers update their APIs, engineering teams must drop everything to fix broken integrations. For a fast-growing healthtech company leading innovation in vagus nerve stimulation technology, this maintenance burden would be unsustainable.

THE SOLUTION: UNIFIED INTEGRATION THROUGH SPIKE

Spike Wearables API provided Pulsetto with a unified, plug-and-play solution for integrating wearables with no custom infrastructure required.

“Spike allowed us to launch wide wearable support in a fraction of the time,” highlighted Sabaliauskas. “Their team was incredibly responsive, guiding us through implementation and helping us fine-tune the user experience. The fact that Spike maintains every integration and handles provider API changes means our engineers stay focused on building better stress-management features, not fixing external integrations.”

Key implementation features include:

Unified data model: Normalized biometric data across all platforms

Seamless authentication: Built-in OAuth flows handling user authorization

Real-time synchronization: Automatic data updates ensure users see their latest metrics instantly

Maintenance-free operation: Spike handles all provider API updates

RESULTS: TENS OF THOUSANDS OF INTEGRATIONS ACROSS 12 PROVIDERS

Since implementation, Pulsetto has achieved tens of thousands of wearable integrations across its user base, with clear trends emerging:

Platform leaders: iOS (47.9%) and Android (17.5%) show balanced platform distribution, demonstrating Spike’s universal compatibility.

Premium wearables adoption: Strong uptake of Oura (15.3%) and Whoop (5.3%) signals strong resonance with wellness-focused consumers, Pulsetto’s ideal demographic.

Fitness & activity trackers: Major fitness platforms, including Garmin, Whoop, and Fitbit, exhibit significant user adoption.

Medical devices: Connected IoT devices are expanding the health data ecosystem.

BUSINESS IMPACT

Spike integration delivered measurable business value for Pulsetto:

Accelerated development: Spike eliminated months of engineering work required to build and maintain multiple integrations.

Low maintenance: Provider API changes are handled entirely by Spike, freeing engineering resources.

Enhanced user experience: Users can now measure the immediate impact of each vagus nerve stimulation session on their heart rate and track long-term improvements in HRV, sleep quality, and recovery, providing measurable proof of progress and increasing user engagement with the Pulsetto device.

Focus on core innovation: With integration complexity removed, Pulsetto’s engineering team dedicates its time to enhancing vagus nerve stimulation technology and stress insights.

Platform universality: Strong performance across both iOS and Android ecosystems ensures broad market reach.

“Spike doesn’t just provide an API; they provide peace of mind,” added Sabaliauskas. “Their support team was always there, responding quickly and helping us optimize our integration. It felt like having an extension of our own engineering team.”

LOOKING FORWARD

As Pulsetto continues to scale, its partnership with Spike positions it as a leader in the data-driven stress management and vagus nerve stimulation technology landscape. By integrating insights from wearables users already have, Pulsetto delivers a holistic wellness experience that sets it apart in the competitive healthtech space.

The partnership demonstrates how Spike enables healthtech companies to rapidly scale wearable integration while maintaining focus on core product innovation, accelerating time-to-market for data-driven wellness applications.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B Agentic AI and health data startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a 360° Health Data API for wearables and IoT devices, alongside a multimodal Voice AI-powered platform designed to eliminate administrative burden in the health industry. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare, government, digital health and health insurance sector. Visit spikeapi.com or spikecare.com to learn more.

