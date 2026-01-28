FTC Updates COPPA Rule: What Families and Education Tool Providers Should Watch

FTC updates to the COPPA Rule highlight growing expectations for clear disclosures and privacy-by-design in tools used by children. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primary source: You can read about it here. What the FTC announced:In January 2025, the FTC announced updates to the COPPA Rule aimed at strengthening children’s privacy protections in the modern digital ecosystem.For families and education tool providers, the updates underscore the direction of travel: clearer disclosures, tighter controls around data sharing, and stronger expectations about privacy-by-design.Why this matters in education and support tools:Families increasingly rely on digital tools for learning support, communication, and organization. That creates legitimate questions about what information is collected and what happens downstream, especially when tools integrate analytics, advertising identifiers, or third-party services.A practical takeaway is to treat “data mapping” as a baseline: what is collected, why it is collected, where it goes, and how it is deleted.How to operationalize privacy in a family-first way:Providers should make privacy choices visible: short-form explanations, clear consent paths where required, and straightforward opt-outs.Families should not need to be engineers to understand whether a tool is safe for a child; plain language and conservative defaults should be the norm.Spokesperson Quote:“Stronger youth-privacy rules reinforce a simple principle: if a product cannot explain its data practices clearly, it probably should not be used with children.” — Dan Rothfeld , Founder/COOWhat families and students should do now:• Ask whether the product is intended for children under 13 and what safeguards apply.• Look for clear disclosures about third-party sharing and tracking technologies.• Prefer tools with conservative default settings and easy account/data deletion paths.• For providers: review vendor contracts and embedded SDKs that may transmit data off-platform.Next step:Whether you’re a family selecting a tool or a provider building one, the right posture is privacy-by-design with clear, readable disclosures.About The Advocacy Circle (TAC):The Advocacy Circle (TAC) is an education support platform designed to help families and advocates organize information, understand process steps, and access practical tools related to IEP/504 support and school problem-solving. TAC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.Disclaimer:This release is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Outcomes depend on the specific facts and applicable law, which vary by jurisdiction. If you need advice about a specific matter, consult a qualified professional in your jurisdiction

