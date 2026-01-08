ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Human Traffickers

Thanks to a historic 120% increase in manpower, ICE is unleashed to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of sexual assault of a child, assault, and human trafficking.

“Another day, another round of pedophiles, violent thugs, and human traffickers removed from American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is targeting and removing the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens terrorizing American families. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with charges or convictions in the United States. In 2026, with a 120% increase in manpower, ICE is unleashed to arrest even more criminal illegal aliens and get them OUT of our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Hiram Urgell-Pardo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of sexual assault of a child in Starr County, Texas.

Randolfo Agusto Diaz-Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic convicted of course of second-degree sexual conduct against a child in Kings County, New York.

Brett Archer, a criminal illegal alien from Barbados convicted of assault in Brooklyn, New York.

David Llama-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted of human trafficking in Miami, Florida.

Jimena Vaglio-Navarrete, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica convicted of second-degree burglary in Iredell County, North Carolina.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

# # #