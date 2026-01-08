Deloitte Taiwan and C2A Security Partner to Accelerate Innovation in Product Security and Risk Management

Deloitte Taiwan and C2A Security announce a strategic alliance to help Taiwanese companies meet global product cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

Cybersecurity for industrial, semiconductor, and medical device cyber-physical products, focused on Taiwan compliance and global export markets

C2A and Deloitte are enabling Taiwanese companies to automate cybersecurity, prove compliance, and compete globally with confidence across automotive, industrial, semiconductor, and medical markets.” — Roy Fridman, CEO, C2A Security

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C2A Security , the only context and AI-driven product security orchestration platform addressing the needs of software-defined products and cyber-physical systems, and Deloitte Taiwan, the industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services company, announced today a strategic alliance to help clients meet rapidly evolving cybersecurity demands at scale. The partnership between Deloitte and C2A Security brings immense value to customers, as the two companies develop unique offerings.This alliance builds on proven success with global leaders such as Elekta and Daimler Truck AG, which rely on C2A’s platform to meet complex regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.Taiwanese companies face unique cybersecurity challenges:• Companies must comply with CRA, IEC 62443, UN R155/R156, and other international standards. A lack of an automated, integrated platform makes compliance slow and resource intensive.• Global OEMs increasingly require suppliers to demonstrate robust cybersecurity practices. Without real-time compliance reporting and data consolidation, Taiwanese companies face delays and potentially lost opportunities.• Manual testing methods cannot keep pace with modern product complexity. Automated platforms for risk analysis, vulnerability detection, and continuous monitoring are essential for rapid response.• A limited pool of experts in embedded and industrial cybersecurity makes it difficult for companies to sustain long-term security and compliance efforts without workflow streamlining technologies.C2A Security’s EVSec platform delivers AI-driven, context-based risk management for organizations developing connected technologies, enabling fast and accurate vulnerability and security operations management. The acquisition of VigilantOps expands C2A’s SBOM and MedTech capabilities. Deloitte complements EVSec with deep industry expertise and implementation services, including tool migration, risk advisory, and project management.For example, Elekta, a pioneer in healthcare technology, stated: "As healthcare cybersecurity becomes a focal point for regulators, the ability to continuously assess, monitor, and prove compliance is essential. Our collaboration with C2A Security enables us to integrate cybersecurity throughout our product portfolio, helping us meet compliance requirements while keeping our systems secure."Similarly, Daimler Truck AG selected EVSec as its product security platform to address emerging regulatory demands and automate security operations at scale. "Dealing with current and emerging regulatory demands, software development at scale, and overall product security operations can be a limitation on business continuity if not automated," said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security.“We are excited by the confidence Deloitte has shown in our technology as we expand our Strategic Alliance to Taiwan and add the EVSec platform to their regional offerings,” said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. “Our partnership has already led to a collaboration with a leading global automotive manufacturer, with more to come. With two-thirds of Taiwan’s exports in semiconductors and ICT, the country is a natural hub for innovation in product security. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Deloitte and supporting Taiwanese companies in global markets.”C2A’s latest update enhances supply chain transparency by allowing organizations to verify component origins, demonstrate compliance, and continuously monitor their technology supply chain for full visibility and regulatory alignment.Howard Jyan, Partner at Deloitte Taiwan, added, “I am delighted with this partnership. It will help companies across automotive, industrial, semiconductor, and medical sectors strengthen cybersecurity, automate risk management, and comply with Taiwan and international export requirements such as the Cyber Resilience Act, IEC 62443, and UN R155. Our focus is to help Taiwanese companies meet regulatory demands, satisfy OEM expectations, and ensure smooth access to global markets.”Deloitte supports local and export-oriented industries, including automotive, semiconductors, industrial products, and medical technologies, helping clients meet cybersecurity regulations in Taiwan, Europe, and global markets.Its service portfolio covers software-defined vehicles, industrial products, semiconductors, and MedTech, including:• Management Systems Advisory to build cybersecurity management systems aligned with industry standards.• Governance and Processes to integrate cybersecurity across the organization.• Managed Services for ongoing cybersecurity support.Together, Deloitte and C2A Security help companies navigate regulatory demands and protect software-defined products with a secure, compliant, and resilient approach.About C2A SecurityC2A Security is the only AI-based, context-driven product security orchestration platform that addresses the specific needs of software-defined products in heavily regulated sectors.Founded in 2016, C2A Security's customers and technology partners include top-tier global players as Bayer, BMW Group, Daimler Truck AG, Ascensia, Elekta, NVIDIA, Siemens, Orcanos, HARMAN, Marelli, NTT Data, and Deloitte. A CLEPA Innovation Award recipient for its industry-pioneering DevSecOps platform, C2A Security empowers companies to bridge the visibility gap between security and engineering teams towards a unified security posture. By leveraging AI-driven contextual analysis, advanced security automation, and automated compliance reporting, C2A Security transforms product security to shorten software release times and decrease costs in the healthcare, industrial, robotics, automotive, and other Cyber-Physical Systems.C2A Security was founded by NDS/Cisco veteran Michael Dick, with its global headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel. c2a-sec.com/.About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com

