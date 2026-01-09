Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market Report Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market Report Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market to Surpass $65 billion in 2029. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market in 2029, valued at $28,231 million. The market is expected to grow from $17,570 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising fuel prices and favourable government initiatives.

Request a free sample of the Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2470&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market in 2029?

The electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market is segmented by product into electric bikes and electric scooters. The electric bikes market will be the largest segment of the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market segmented by product, accounting for 80% or $52,050 million of the total in 2029. The electric bikes market will be supported by the rising demand for sustainable urban mobility, growing health and fitness awareness among consumers, expanding charging infrastructure and government incentives promoting eco-friendly transportation. Increasing fuel prices, technological advancements in battery efficiency and motor performance and the integration of smart features such as GPS tracking and mobile app connectivity further drive segment growth.

The electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market is segmented by battery into lead acid, lithium ion (Li-ion), nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and other batteries. The lithium ion (Li-ion) market will be the largest segment of the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market segmented by battery, accounting for 81% or $52,748 million of the total in 2029. The lithium ion (Li-ion) market will be supported by the rising demand for high-performance and energy-efficient batteries, driven by their longer lifespan, faster charging capability and lighter weight compared to lead-acid alternatives. Continuous advancements in lithium-ion technology have improved energy density and safety, enhancing overall vehicle performance.

The electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market is segmented by voltage capacity into 48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V and above 96V. The 60-72V market will be the largest segment of the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market segmented by voltage capacity, accounting for 37% or $24,182 million of the total in 2029. The 60-72V market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles capable of delivering greater torque, speed and load capacity. Advancements in high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, improved motor efficiency and better thermal management systems further enhance performance and reliability.

The electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market is segmented by power range into low power (up to 250 watts), medium power (251 watts to 750 watts) and high power (above 750 watts). The low power (up to 250 watts) market will be the largest segment of the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market segmented by power range, accounting for 49% or $31,581 million of the total in 2029. The low power (up to 250 watts) market will be supported by the rising demand for lightweight, affordable and energy-efficient vehicles suited for short-distance urban commuting. This segment benefits from favourable regulations in several regions that allow low-power electric bikes to operate without a license or registration. Growing adoption among students, office commuters and elderly users, coupled with the expansion of bike-sharing programs, further drives market growth.

The electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market is segmented by application into consumer and commercial. The consumer market will be the largest segment of the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market segmented by application, accounting for 67% or $43,268 million of the total in 2029. The consumer market will be supported by the growing preference for affordable, eco-friendly and convenient personal mobility solutions. Rising urban congestion, increasing fuel prices and heightened environmental awareness are driving consumers toward electric alternatives for daily commuting.

What is the expected CAGR for the Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban transportation and environmental sustainability worldwide.

Increasing Demand For Sustainable Transportation - The increasing demand for sustainable transportation will become a key driver of growth in the electric bikes and scooters (excluding e-mopeds or 2 wheelers) market by 2029. Sustainable transport aims to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts while ensuring safety, affordability and equitable access to mobility for all. This approach integrates technology, infrastructure, planning, policy and behaviour change to reduce emissions while enhancing connectivity. Electric bikes and scooters align with these objectives by offering low-emission alternatives to traditional vehicles, thereby contributing to climate change mitigation efforts. As countries and cities prioritize sustainable transport solutions, the adoption of electric micromobility options is expected to increase, further propelling market growth. As a result, the increasing demand for sustainable transportation is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Rising Fuel Prices - The rising fuel prices will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As fuel costs increase, consumers and businesses are seeking cost-effective and sustainable transportation alternatives. Electric bikes and scooters offer a lower operational cost compared to traditional vehicles, making them an attractive option for daily commuting and short-distance travel. The adoption of these electric micromobility solutions is anticipated to rise as individuals and organizations aim to reduce fuel expenditures and minimize environmental impact. This shift towards electric micromobility is expected to accelerate market growth in the coming years. Consequently, the rising fuel prices is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increased Focus On Last-Mile Connectivity - The increased focus on last-mile connectivity will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. Shared micromobility solutions, such as electric bikes and scooters, have emerged as efficient and flexible options for bridging the gap between public transit stations and final destinations. These modes offer rapid, cost-effective and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional transportation, addressing challenges like urban congestion and limited parking. The integration of electric bikes and scooters into public transit systems enhances overall mobility, reduces reliance on private vehicles and contributes to sustainable urban development. As cities continue to prioritize multimodal transportation solutions, the adoption of electric bikes and scooters is expected to increase, further propelling market growth. Therefore, this increased focus on last-mile connectivity is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Charging Infrastructure - The expansion of charging infrastructure will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. The increasing availability of public and private charging points enhances convenience and reliability for riders, addressing concerns such as range anxiety and limited access to power. Well-distributed and technologically advanced charging networks make electric micromobility solutions more practical for daily commuting and recreational use. Additionally, the continued development of interconnected and efficient charging systems is expected to support broader adoption, strengthen consumer confidence and accelerate the overall growth of the market. Consequently, the expansion of charging infrastructure is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electric Bikes And Scooters (Excluding E-Mopeds Or 2 Wheelers) Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lithium-ion powered electric bikes and scooters market, electric mobility bikes and scooters market, consumer electric mobility market, mid-range power electric bikes and scooters market, and 60-72v powered electric bikes and scooters market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $71 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in battery technology, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation, expanding urbanization, and supportive government policies promoting clean energy vehicles. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of electric mobility solutions that offer enhanced range, performance, and affordability, fuelling transformative growth within the broader electric bikes and scooters industry.

The lithium-ion powered electric bikes and scooters market is projected to grow by $22,453 million, the electric mobility bikes and scooters market by $17,427 million, the consumer electric mobility market by $12,986 million, the mid-range power electric bikes and scooters market by $9,440 million, and the 60-72v powered electric bikes and scooters market by $8,470 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.