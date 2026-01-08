LEAP East signs up Saudi tech giants NHC Innovation and stc as momentum builds for inaugural Hong Kong edition in July

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP East signs up Saudi tech giants NHC Innovation and stc as momentum builds for tech event’s inaugural Hong Kong edition in JulyLEAP East’s first outing in Hong Kong, from 8th – 10th July 2026, will serve as a strategic platform for conversations, deal-making, and business between Saudi Arabia, APAC, and the wider worldLEAP East is seeing momentum build as NHC Innovation and stc have become the latest big names to sign up for the global tech event’s inaugural Hong Kong edition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8-10 July 2026.Co-organised by Tahaluf, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), LEAP East will provide unparalleled insights into the future of technology, with more than 300 expert speakers and 300 exhibitors discussing and demonstrating multi-disciplinary advancements across various industries. LEAP East will also bring together experts from various fields to explore fintech, gaming, robotics, AI, smart cities, digital transformation, and Web3, among other emerging technologies.As momentum builds, stc has announced it will join LEAP East as a Digital Enabler, whilst NHC Innovation joins as a Future Tech & Innovation Partner for July’s event – demonstrating both Saudi companies’ appetites for expanding into APAC and beyond.Other top companies and associations already confirmed as partners include: Elm (Strategic Sponsor), ewpartners (Strategic Partner), the Fintech Association of Hong Kong (Supporting Partner), the Hong Kong Tourism Board (Supporting Partner), and Strategic Year (Supporting Partner). Furthermore, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF) and VS Partners have also been announced as Supporting Partners of the show.It is predicted that the inaugural event will further propel Hong Kong’s global tech capital credentials too – and with the backing of MCIT, LEAP East is viewed as a platform for doing business between the very attractive markets of Saudi Arabia and APAC.LEAP East’s full lineup of speakers will be announced in January, but so far, 65 speakers from across 25 sectors have been confirmed, including:• H.E. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communication & Information Technology, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia• Alpha Lau, Director General, InvestHK• Cindy Chow, Executive Director and CEO, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEC)• Michael Spranger, President & COO, Sony AI• Dr. Ted Suen, CEO, Hong Kong Applied Science and Research Institute (ASTRI)• Sunghyun Park, Co-founder & CEO, Rebellions AI• Kam Shing Kwang, CEO, JP Morgan Hong Kong, and Chair of North Asia• Terry Wong, CEO, Hong Kong Science & Technology Park (HKSTP)• Yinglan Tan, Founding Managing Partner, Insignia Ventures Partners• Carol Lin, CEO International, Z.ai• Yanping Ziang, CEO, AICTNetworking will be a key LEAP East component with exclusive gatherings such as LEAP East Nights, providing opportunities to establish meaningful connections in some of Hong Kong’s most prestigious venues. Beyond business, the event will also offer a series of inspirational experiences featuring installations using cutting-edge technologies.Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, a major property developer in Hong Kong, explained: “I’m excited to participate in the LEAP East conference and engage with thought leaders and innovators from diverse fields. The opportunity to share insights and explore new frontiers in technology and sustainability is invaluable. Having LEAP come to Hong Kong is a significant milestone, as it highlights our city's role as a hub for transformative ideas and collaborations in the Asia-Pacific region. I look forward to contributing to discussions that will shape our future.”Sunghyun Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellions, South Korea’s leading AI chip startup, added: “With LEAP coming to Asia, we’re witnessing the fusion of two of the world’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems. MENA’s bold vision and AI leadership, paired with APAC’s engineering excellence, are setting the stage for breakthroughs that transcend borders. At Rebellions, we’re proud to help shape this global AI future.”Building on the success of LEAP’s four editions in Riyadh, LEAP East’s startup programme will give emerging companies opportunities to gain visibility, secure funding, and expand into new markets. Through pitch competitions, investor matchmaking, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities, the event will be a launchpad for next-gen tech innovators.Another key attraction will be LEAP East’s investment ecosystem with a specially designed Investor Programme that includes curated roundtables, workshops, and matchmaking opportunities, ensuring venture capitalists and angel investors can connect with startups that align with their portfolios. Featuring insights from more than 60 investors, the programme will empower the community with the knowledge and tools needed to drive forward-thinking investments.“LEAP East brings together three of the world’s most influential innovation and investment markets - Saudi Arabia, China, and Hong Kong - creating a platform where technology, capital, and long-term ambition converge,” said Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President and Co-creator of LEAP at Tahaluf. “It will enable high-value cross-border partnerships, and open new pathways for growth between East and West. As we build towards July, we are engaging with companies, investors, and government stakeholders who recognise the strategic importance of this convergence and want to help shape the next phase of global technology and investment.”About TahalufHeadquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com

