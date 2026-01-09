J.Aesthetic Nail Salon Expands Services in Gladesville, Sydney

Nail and Eyelash Salon in Sydney - J.Aesthetic J.Aesthetic Logo Manicure Services in Gladesville

J.Aesthetic nail salon in Gladesville now offers extended gel manicure and pedicure services, bringing luxury nail care to Sydney's Inner West community.

We're incredibly proud to be Gladesville's trusted nail salon. Our goal has always been to provide an exceptional experience where clients feel pampered, valued, and confident.” — Management Team, J.Aesthetic

GLADESVILLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.Aesthetic, a leading nail salon in Gladesville , is proud to announce the expansion of its premium nail care services, reinforcing its position as the Inner West's premier destination for luxury manicures, pedicures, and advanced nail artistry. Serving the Gladesville community and surrounding suburbs including Hunters Hill, Putney, Ryde, and Drummoyne, J.Aesthetic has become synonymous with excellence in nail care and customer service.Since opening its doors in Gladesville, J.Aesthetic has built a loyal clientele through its unwavering commitment to hygiene standards, skilled craftsmanship, and personalized attention to every client. The salon's expansion includes extended service hours, additional treatment options, and the introduction of premium product lines that cater to the diverse needs of Sydney's Inner West community."We're incredibly proud to be Gladesville's trusted nail salon," says the team at J.Aesthetic. "Our goal has always been to provide an exceptional experience where clients feel pampered, valued, and confident in the quality of care they receive. The support from our local community has been overwhelming, and this expansion is our way of giving back."Comprehensive Nail Care ServicesJ.Aesthetic specializes in a full range of professional nail services designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety. The Gladesville salon's signature offerings include:Manicure Services: J.Aesthetic offers premium manicure care with expert shaping, gentle cuticle work, and flawless colour application. From classic polish to durable Shellac gel, every manicure is tailored to client preferences. Services range from full Manicures with Shellac (A$65) to express Buff, Shape & Regular Polish (A$40).Russian Manicure Services: For clients seeking the gold standard of nail care, J.Aesthetic's Gladesville location offers the advanced Russian manicure technique. This meticulous service uses specialized e-files for impeccable cuticle work, creating perfectly clean nails with extended wear time of 5-6 weeks. The Russian manicure delivers a flawless BIAB finish without cutting or bleeding, with polish applied right to the nail edge for stunning results.Pedicure Services: The nail salon in Gladesville provides rejuvenating pedicure care that smooths, hydrates, and pampers feet from heel to toe. From the luxurious GOLD pedicure featuring extended massage and premium treatments (A$90 with Shellac) to express buff and polish services, each pedicure combines exfoliation, moisturizing treatments, and flawless polish application.Acrylic Nail Services: J.Aesthetic creates long-lasting, beautifully sculpted acrylic nails crafted with expert shaping and premium products. From natural French tips to bold statement nails, the salon's skilled technicians create custom designs using professional-grade acrylic systems. Services include Full Set Acrylic Nails (A$90), Full Set with French (from A$115), and Infill services.Nail Art Services: The talented nail artists at J.Aesthetic's Gladesville salon elevate nails with personalized designs crafted using premium products and precise artistry. Specializing in everything from minimalist details to intricate statement looks, the salon transforms nails into wearable art. Services include Minimalist Nail Art (A$25) and Standard Nail Art (A$40). GEL X Nail Extensions: For those seeking natural-looking, ultra-light extensions, J.Aesthetic offers advanced soft-gel technology that revolutionizes nail enhancements. This innovative service provides a flawless finish with flexible, durable wear while maintaining natural nail health—perfect for achieving elegant extensions without any drilling, filing, or damage to the nail bed. BIAB Builder Gel Nails : J.Aesthetic strengthens natural nails or adds beautiful extensions with durable builder gel and BIAB (Builder in a Bottle) applications. This advanced treatment creates a smooth, long-lasting protective layer that promotes natural nail growth while delivering 4-6 weeks of flawless wear. Perfect for busy professionals wanting low-maintenance nails.Nail Removal Services: Professional removal services at the Gladesville salon are designed to safely and gently lift acrylic, builder gel, SNS, and Shellac enhancements while carefully preserving natural nail health. Each removal treatment uses proper soaking methods and quality products to protect the nail bed.Beyond Nails: Complete Beauty ServicesIn addition to comprehensive nail care, J.Aesthetic offers a full range of eyelash services:Eyelash Extensions: From Classic 1D-2D extensions to Glam Volume 7D-9D lashes, the salon provides eyelash extension styles crafted for comfort, longevity, and precision. Services include Wispy and Designed Lash Extensions, perfect for clients seeking customized eye enhancement.Lash Lift & Tint: Specialized lash-enhancing treatments designed to lift, define, and accentuate natural lashes, delivering long-lasting results with minimal maintenance—ideal for clients seeking a polished, everyday look.Serving the Gladesville CommunityAs a locally-owned business, J.Aesthetic takes pride in being an active member of the Gladesville community. The salon has built strong relationships with residents throughout the Inner West, becoming the go-to destination for regular nail maintenance, special occasion preparations, and self-care treatments. The convenient Gladesville location makes J.Aesthetic easily accessible for residents of neighboring suburbs including Hunters Hill, Putney, Ryde, Drummoyne, and throughout Sydney's Lower North Shore and Inner West regions.Booking and AvailabilityJ.Aesthetic welcomes both appointments and walk-in clients, though booking in advance is recommended to secure preferred time slots, particularly during peak periods and weekends. The salon offers flexible scheduling to accommodate various schedules, including evening appointments for working professionals.For clients seeking the perfect nail salon in Gladesville that combines technical excellence, superior hygiene standards, and genuine care for client satisfaction, J.Aesthetic delivers an unmatched experience. To book an appointment or learn more about services, clients can visit the salon's website, call directly, or follow J.Aesthetic on social media for updates on special promotions and nail care tips.About J.AestheticJ.Aesthetic is a premier nail and beauty salon located in Gladesville, NSW, specializing in manicures, Russian manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails, nail art, GEL X extensions, BIAB treatments, and eyelash services. Committed to the highest standards of hygiene, quality, and customer service, J.Aesthetic has become the trusted choice for residents throughout Sydney's Inner West and Lower North Shore communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.