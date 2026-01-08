How Freeze-Dried Strawberry Companies Adapt to Global Snack Trends and Retail Brand Shifts

ZHANGZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global snacking is going through a massive transformation. This is due to the increased focus of consumers on ingredients with clean labels, convenience and health. The need for high-quality and agile ingredient suppliers is more important than ever as retail brands shift to personalized offerings and diversified sales channels. Fujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading freeze-dried strawberry companies , and sublimated food producers, announced today its strategic positioning and technology adaptations, which are enabling them to not only meet, but also shape, these new market requirements.The Industry Landscape: An Increase in Sublimated FoodsGlobally, the market for sublimated or freeze-dried food is growing rapidly. The global freeze-dried foods market is growing rapidly. This growth is fueled by a number of key consumer and industrial trends.The Health & Wellness Imperative: Modern customers are actively looking for nutrient-rich snack foods that do not contain artificial additives, sugars or preservatives. The lyophilization process, which involves freezing the product and removing all of its water, is a great way to preserve up to 98% nutritional value, color, and flavor. This process produces products that are "clean labeled" - minimally processed, and with pure ingredients.Shelf Stability and Convenience: As our lives become more hectic, we are in need of convenient and shelf-stable snack foods. Freeze-dried strawberries are light, don't require refrigeration and have a long shelf life. They make great pantry staples and can be used for outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.Functional and Plant-Based Foods: A global shift towards plant-based diets, and the rise in functional foods - products with health benefits that go beyond basic nutrition - create a huge growth opportunity. Fruit powders that are freeze-dried are being used more and more in smoothies, protein drinks, cereals and supplements as natural colors, flavor enhancers and nutritional boosters. This application shows the versatility of technology to support the industry's shift toward customized functional nutrition.Technological Progress in Production: Continuous Innovation in Vacuum Sublimation Drying Technology is Driving Down Production Costs and Improving Product Quality. Advanced control systems are being used by manufacturers to reduce energy consumption and optimize moisture content, which results in a better final product with the desired texture and structure.This confluence of health-consciousness, convenience, and technological refinement positions the freeze-dried fruit industry as a dynamic and high-potential sector within the broader food market.Fujian Lixing Strategic Adaptations to global TrendsFujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd., founded in 2006, has aggressively scaled up its operations to become an international powerhouse. Lixing, which covers an area of 180 mu and has a construction space of almost 70,000 square metres, is strategically positioned in order to become the largest sublimated production base in the world.Infrastructure reflects the company's commitment towards capacity and technological excellence: it has 37 advanced lines of lyophilization, and more than 8,000 square metres of specialized equipment. This allows for a massive output of almost 6,000 tons per year of sublimated products and nearly 10,000 tons of concentrated solutions and plant extract powders. Lixing can adapt quickly to changing market demands thanks to its size:1. Meet Global Snack Trends with Product Innovation and QualityLixing’s adaptation focuses on its core strengths: using vacuum sublimation (lyophilization), to produce freeze-dried strawberry products of the highest quality.Nutrient Dense Snacking: Lixing's freeze-dried strawberry products are nutrient dense snacks that appeal to the trend of "healthy snacks" by retaining their vibrant color and intense flavor. They also contain a high concentration in vitamins and antioxidants. The products come in a variety of formats, including whole slices, dices and powders. They are suitable for a wide range of applications, such as direct snacking, cereals, chocolate confections and granola bar ingredients.Versatility of Ingredients: Lixing is able to meet the needs of functional food trends by producing a variety sublimated products, including plant extract powders. This versatility allows B2B customers to quickly develop new product lines such as freeze-dried fruits and vegetables mixes or fruit powders that are natural fortifications and flavors.Customization of Premium Brands Lixing recognizes the trend towards personalization and offers tailor-made solutions including private label manufacturing and bulk ingredients supply to ensure retail partners are able to develop unique SKUs which stand out on a crowded marketplace.2. Quality Assurance and Compliance: Navigating Retail brand shiftsModern retail demands transparency and uncompromising quality, especially as major brands increase their private label offerings. Lixing invested proactively in a suite of international certificates to ensure global buyers that it adheres to the highest standards.Global Food Safety & Quality Lixing adheres to strict quality systems that are foundational for its global competitiveness. The company is proud to hold certifications such as:HACCPBRCISO 22000ISO 9001Ethical Compliance and Social Compliance: In order to meet the increasing ethical consumption mandates from major global retailers, Lixing has maintained the BSCI certification (Business Social Compliance Initiative), demonstrating a dedication to fair labor practices, ethical sourcing, and social compliance across all of its operations.Market Specific Certifications: Lixing has obtained critical market-specific certificates to ensure seamless entry into the market and compliance in diverse geographies, consumer segments and product categories.Registration for FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration).HALAL, and Kosher certifications are available for those who have religious dietary needs.USDA ORGANIC Certification, Catering to the Exploding Organic and Clean Label DemandOperational excellence and sustainability: The commitment of the company extends to its internal operational management, environmental stewardship and ISO 45001. ISO 14001. (Environmental Management) and ISO 50001. (Energy Management). This integrated approach enhances efficiency and supports the sustainability goals set by its retail brand partners.Fujian Lixing Food Co. Ltd. is a reliable and trusted partner to the world's leading retail brands. They can launch freeze-dried goods that are high-quality and compliant while also being on-trend.Looking Ahead: Partnership and InnovationFujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd. has a commitment to innovation in the sublimated foods space. The company invests in its infrastructure, maintains a laser-like focus on product quality and compliance with operational standards and is not only adapting but driving global snack trends and shifts in retail brands. Lixing is committed to helping its global partners provide consumers with convenient, delicious and wholesome freeze-dried ingredients and snacks.Visit our website to find out more about our partnership and supply chain solutions.Website: www.foodsfreezedried.com

