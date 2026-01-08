ZHANGZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freeze-dried strawberries are in great demand due to the booming global market for functional foods and healthy snacks. Securing a high-quality and stable supply chain is crucial for manufacturers, private label retailers and distributors. It is often the capacity, reliability and compliance of an ingredient's source that determines whether a product will succeed or fail on the market. Fujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd., a global freeze-dried strawberry Supplier specializing vacuum sublimation, has released a Buyer's guide to help navigate the complex sourcing landscape.The Buyer's Essential Guide: Key Criteria to Supplier SelectionSelecting a freeze-dried strawberry provider should be systematic, focusing on the following four pillars. Capacity & Technology Certification & Quality Assurance Product range and Customization and Global Reach.I. I. Capacity, Technological ExcellenceA reliable supplier will be able to adapt to changing market conditions through a robust infrastructure and superior technologies.Size of Operations: Determine the supplier's total footprint and production size. The large-scale operation ensures volume stability and reduces the risk of disruption in supply.Lixing Standard: Fujian Lixing Food Co. Ltd. operates at a massive scale. It covers 180 mu and has a construction area totaling nearly 70000 square meters. This massive infrastructure is designed to create the largest sublimated production base in the world.Production Capability Assess the number of production line and annual output. This is directly related to the ability of the supplier to handle large orders or urgent ones.Lixing Benchmark The Company specializes in Vacuum Sublimation Drying Technology (lyophilization).. The company has 37 advanced sublimation lines, and specialized equipment that covers an area of 8, 000 square meters. The annual production is approximately 6,00 tons, which ensures unmatched supply stability.Financial stability and investment: The sustained investment of a supplier indicates long-term commitment to the business and operational resilience.Lixing Benchmark Lixing has a strong financial back-up and is committed to technological advancement. With an investment total of approximately 500 millions yuan as well as a capital registered of 70,910,004 dollars.Offering Diversification: A supplier who can offer more than freeze-dried strawberry powders and extracts offers greater flexibility in product development.Lixing Benchmark Lixing produces approximately 10,000 tonnes plant extract powders, concentrated solutions and liquid solutions each year, making it a one-stop shop for functional ingredients.II. Uncompromising Quality Assurance and Compliance Certifications are mandatory in the global food industry. They are proof that the company adheres to the international standards of safety, quality and ethics. Buyers should insist on a portfolio of certificates that demonstrate compliance.Food Security Management: The foundation for reliability is to ensure food safety throughout the supply chain. Global food safety certificates that are essential to the supply chain cannot be negotiable.Lixing Benchmark : Fujian Lixing is committed to global standards as evidenced by the certifications it has received, such as HACCP(Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points), and ISO 22000(Food Safety Management System).Quality & Operational Excellence: Certificate confirming systemic management and quality ensure consistency of every batch.Benchmark: has BRC certifications (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards), and ISO 9001 certifications (Quality Management System), demonstrating robust procedures for quality control. The company maintains ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 50001 for Energy Management.Social and Ethical Responsibility: Modern customers and major retailers require ethical sourcing practices and fair labor standards.Lixing benchmark: This company is certified by BSCI, ensuring social responsibility as a core component of its operations.Dietary Compliance and Global Market Access: In order to cater to diverse markets internationally, suppliers must have region-specific and religious-based approvals.Benchmark: is fully compliant with major global distribution. holds FDA registration (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Halal and Kosher certifications. USDA ORGANIC is also a certification that opens the door to the premium organic market.III. Global Market Reach and PresenceA reliable supplier will be active in the international market, showing that they understand diverse client needs as well as logistical complexity. This commitment is demonstrated by active participation in international trade shows.Attendance at International Exhibitions: Participation in international food trade shows is a sign of a supplier's commitment to forming international partnerships and keeping up with global trends.Lixing Benchmark Fujian Lixing has a constant global presence and exhibits at major international trade shows, such as:Russia World Foods MoscowMalaysia Food & Beverage ExpoMiddle East Private Label ExhibitionPLMA Show In The NetherlandsFHA (Food&Hotel Asia) in SingaporeFHC in ShanghaiExperience with Export Logistics: Successful exports to other regions confirms their ability to handle complex tariffs and shipping requirements. Lixing has been in operation since 2006. This experience is essential.Fujian Lixing: The Partner for Unmatched ReliabilityFujian Lixing Food Co. Ltd. is the perfect strategic partner for buyers around the world. Lixing excels in four key areas: Capacity & Technology (37 production lines, 6,000 tons), Quality Assurance, (HACCP/BRC, ISO/USDA Organic, Product Line , and Global Reach, (World Foods Moscow), and a flexible Products Range , (sublimated food and plant extracts).This guide will help buyers to find freeze-dried strawberries that are of high quality and have a guaranteed supply. They can then capitalize on the growing market for healthy snacks.Visit our official site for more information about partnership opportunities and Fujian Lixing’s extensive product offerings.Website: www.foodsfreezedried.com

