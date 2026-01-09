Spotted Peccary Music's Notable 2025: Multiple Chart Honors and Critical Acclaim Lead into This 40th Retrospective Year

Four Spotted Peccary Music albums graced the NACC Chill Chart's Best of 2025 Collaborators on The Precious Dark, Eric "the" Taylor and David Helpling Textura's Top 20 of 2025 included three from Spotted Peccary: Rendering Time, iota, and FLOW (Remastered) Rudy Adrian, an ambient favorite on Pandora, in Dunedin, New Zealand. Spotted Peccary Music is beginning a year-long 40th Retrospective celebration.

Portland's best independent ambient-electronic record label caps the year with "Best of" critical acclaim, radio chart successes, and a slate of new recordings.

As the host of Thought Radio™ at WMUH-FM and of Galactic Travels™ at WDIY-FM, I am thankful that Spotted Peccary supports me with promos of the highest quality music in the Electronic Music genre.” — Bill Fox, radio host

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotted Peccary Music closed out 2025 with a series of notable achievements across North American radio and international music press, underscoring the label’s continued influence in ambient, electronic, acoustic, and contemporary instrumental music. The innovative label is a prolific producer of high-quality albums and multi-media content coveted by both audiophiles and fans of inspired music and soundscapes. ( https://spottedpeccary.com The Portland, Oregon–based independent label placed five releases in the Top 50 Albums of 2025 on the North American College & Community (NACC) Radio Chill Chart, a significant showing across a competitive field including Brian Eno, The Beths, David Byrne and many more. Especially notable was The Precious Dark (Spotted Peccary) by David Helpling & Eric “the” Taylor, which tied for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart, with a total of seven weeks in the top position.Additional Spotted Peccary artists receiving sustained airplay and critical recognition throughout the year included Deborah Martin & Jill Haley, AeTopus, and Rudy Adrian, reflecting the label’s broad stylistic reach and continued resonance with programmers and listeners alike. Currently, Rendering Time by Deborah Martin and Jill Haley still holds the #1 spot on the NACC Chill Chart, its fourth time at #1.Year-end critical recognition continued with the long-running syndicated program Echoes , whose Best of 2025 list included The Precious Dark, iota by AeTopus, and Rendering Time, which is now the January CD of the Month. Philadelphia's Chuck van Zyl at WXPN's influential Star's End program placed the album at #5 on his Top 10 of 2025, and the female duo also landed in the Top 10 of New Age Notes Radio, establishing it as one of the year’s most enduring and genre-defying releases. TEXTURA , one of the most respected publications covering ambient and experimental music, granted "Best of" honors to three Spotted Peccary artists in the outlet’s Top 20 Ambient / Alternative Albums of 2025. Rendering Time placed at No. 3, highlighted for its transporting soundscapes rich in textural detail and timbre. Rudy Adrian's fast-rising album, Along the Coppermine Ridge, showed up at #9, while the landmark album FLOW (Remastered) by Jon Jenkins landed at #14.Another late-year release, Along the Coppermine Ridge by Rudy Adrian, arrived quietly during the holiday season yet has continued to gain attention for its immersive, nature-inspired soundscapes. Recorded using vintage synthesizers and ethereal keyboards, the album draws on the artist's Dunedin, New Zealand surroundings to create a reflective listening experience centered on stillness and environment. Adrian presents the nature photography that inspires his music on his Instagram feed @RudyAdrianMusic.As we enter 2026, the label is celebrating its 40th Retrospective Year with a series of special projects, including limited-edition Discovery Packs, artist deep-dive features, curated listening journeys, and community-focused events throughout the year. New music from Chris Russell, Chronotope Project, and Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen is coming soon!Additional information on Spotted Peccary Music and its 40th Retrospective can be found at:

Rendering Time - Official Video

