Tomorrow University Introduces Five New Master’s Programs in Applied Psychology for the Age of AI

Five new accredited Master’s programs address the growing human leadership gap in the age of AI, launching March 2026.

As AI reshapes our world, the real question isn’t just what technology can do – but how humans grow, connect, and lead alongside it.” — Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder & CEO, Tomorrow University

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, Europe’s pioneer in personalized online education, today announced the launch of five new Master’s programs in Applied Psychology, beginning March 2026.

As artificial intelligence accelerates, one capability is becoming increasingly critical: the ability to understand, relate to, and lead people. Tomorrow University’s new programs respond to this shift, equipping professionals, leaders, and change-makers with the psychological expertise needed to turn rapid technological progress into sustainable human progress.

Together, the five programs are designed for those who want to understand themselves and others more deeply and translate psychological science into meaningful impact across work, organizations, technology, and society.

Rather than treating people development as a standalone discipline, Tomorrow University takes a systemic view with its programs: from the inner world of the individual to collective, organizational, and societal transformation, where human connection, judgment, and leadership matter most.

From Self to Systems: Psychology as the Differentiator in the Age of AI

In an AI-driven world, technology is advancing at unprecedented speed. Yet as systems become smarter and more automated, human interaction becomes more valuable—not less. What differentiates meaningful progress today is not technical capability alone, but the capacity for self-awareness, empathy, collaboration, and intentional leadership.

Tomorrow University’s five Master’s programs are built on this conviction: sustainable progress starts with self-leadership and extends outward to teams, organizations, and society. Each program focuses on a distinct layer of human development, while remaining deeply interconnected, reflecting the reality that psychological insight must flow across levels to create lasting impact.

The Five Master’s Programs

Master’s in Self Leadership & Longevity

Focuses on the individual: cultivating self-awareness, motivation, resilience, and sustainable mental and physical well-being in a fast-changing, high-pressure, AI-augmented world.

Master’s in People Development & Coaching

Explores how individuals grow through learning, feedback, and guidance—equipping professionals to support human development where automation cannot replace human presence.

Master’s in Organizational Psychology & New Work

Centers on teams and organizations: culture, leadership, collaboration, and navigating change in increasingly digital, hybrid, and technology-driven workplaces.

Master’s in Human-Centred AI & Technology

Examines how humans and intelligent systems interact, focusing on ethical, inclusive, and psychologically informed technology design.

Master’s in Systemic Transformation & Change

Applies psychological insight to large-scale challenges, enabling leaders to drive transformation across organizations and societies shaped by technological disruption.

Learning Psychology Where It Matters Most

Across all five programs, learners engage with applied psychology through Tomorrow University’s challenge-based learning model. Instead of studying theory in isolation, students work on real-world challenges—often at the intersection of people, technology, and change—where human judgment, ethics, and collaboration are essential.

Core learning areas include human behavior and development, well-being and sustainable performance, behavioral science and positive change, leadership and organizational transformation, and the psychological impact of technology and AI on work and society.

Graduates are prepared for roles where understanding people is a strategic advantage—from leadership and coaching to organizational development, human-centred technology, and systemic transformation.

Learning from Global People Leaders

Learners gain insights from Chief People Officers, coaches, and transformation leaders from organizations such as N26 and Axel Springer. These practitioners bring real-world experience in fostering well-being, leading cultural change, and guiding responsible technology adoption.

A Flexible, Personalized Learning Experience

All five Master’s programs are delivered in a flexible, online format, allowing professionals to learn from anywhere in the world while applying insights directly to their work. Learners join a global, mission-driven community committed to redefining leadership and human development in the 21st century.

Voices of Impact

“As AI reshapes our world, the real question isn’t just what technology can do – but how humans grow, connect, and lead alongside it. With these five programs, we’re building a new foundation for people development, from self-leadership to systemic transformation,” said Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder & CEO of Tomorrow University.

“The leaders of tomorrow will be those who understand people as deeply as they understand systems and technology. These programs offer exactly that foundation,” said Noor van Boven, Investor & former Chief People Officer at N26.

Applications are now open for learners ready to lead human development in an age of rapid technological change.

