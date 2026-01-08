Elizabeth M. Lykins, Author, to Host Free Masterclass Exploring the Hidden Power of Thought and Inner Transformation

Elizabeth M. Lykins

A one-hour live Zoom session examining how unconscious thought patterns influence decision-making, emotional balance, and daily life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beneath every decision, emotional reaction, and recurring life pattern lies a powerful yet often overlooked force: thought. On June 20, 2026, and again on September 12, 2026, spiritual transformation coach and best-selling author Elizabeth M. Lykins hosts a free virtual masterclass, The Art of Managing Thought, examining how awareness of thought influences clarity, emotional balance, and the quality of everyday life.

“Spiritual transformation begins when individuals turn inward and reconnect with who they truly are beneath conditioning and self-doubt,” says Lykins. “My role is to support that rediscovery by helping people unlearn what no longer serves them and recognize their inner voice as a trusted guide. That inner guidance is their greatest strength.”

Held live via Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the masterclass is limited to 50 participants per session and is intended for adults who have achieved external success yet continue to experience internal unrest, emotional fatigue, or a sense of disconnection. Registration opens May 15, 2026, for the June session and August 15, 2026, for the September session.

Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/3LBShJg

Rather than relying on prescribed techniques, diagnoses, or revisiting past trauma, the session introduces a grounded, spiritual framework for recognizing and transforming unhealthy thought patterns through awareness.

“Thought quietly shapes the experience of life, often without conscious awareness,” Lykins explains. “When conditioned or unhealthy thinking is clearly recognized, those patterns naturally lose their influence. What remains is clarity and the ability to respond wisely instead of reacting impulsively.”

Building on the theme of self-discovery and inner awareness, Lykins emphasizes that while past conditioning influences thought and behavior, individuals possess the innate capacity to change how they think and engage with life. The masterclass is designed for those who are serious about personal growth and self-mastery. It is not intended as treatment for untreated mental health conditions or substance use disorders.

To make the work accessible to a global audience, Lykins offers the masterclass at no cost. The session also serves as an introduction to her broader spiritual transformation offerings, including group coaching programs scheduled to launch later this year and individualized one-on-one coaching for those seeking deeper, personalized support.

“Providing this masterclass allows people to experience the essence of the work and determine whether it aligns with their personal journey,” Lykins adds. “While spiritual growth should be accessible, deeper transformation requires commitment, discernment, and readiness.”

Lykins notes that spiritual transformation coaching is not for the faint of heart. Meaningful and lasting change requires significant personal, emotional, and financial commitment, along with a willingness to engage in honest self-reflection and inner work.

A free copy of Lykins’ book, Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, is available at:

https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/sign-up.html

For more information or to inquire about spiritual transformation coaching, contact elizabethmlykinspac@gmail.com

Lykins shares her journey of inner exploration and self-discovery in an interview with WOW Magazine, available at:

https://wow.sherrileopold.com/wowmembership?am_id=ElizabethLykins

Her conversation with Sherri Leopold is also available to view online at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY6arwBnTUY

About Elizabeth M. Lykins, Spiritual Transformation Coach

Elizabeth M. Lykins is a spiritual transformation coach and best-selling author of Reflections on Transcendence and Letter to Caroline. A licensed medical provider with decades of experience in emergency medicine and urgent care, she brings a grounded, discerning perspective to spiritual coaching. Through one-on-one and group work, she supports individuals in unlearning limiting conditioning, reconnecting with inner wisdom, and transforming their lives from the inside out.

Lykins is available for interviews and podcast appearances.

To learn more, visit: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/index.html

Legal Disclaimer:

