Khronos Labs Launches to Disrupt Gauge Market with KhronOx, Powered by a Revolutionary New Sensor

KhronOx is the first device to use the company’s core sensor innovation, a technology enabling a future generation of smart, connected industrial devices.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khronos Labs, a new pioneer in advanced hardware solutions, today announced its official launch and the debut of its first product: KhronOx, a smart digital oxygen gauge. The device is built around the company’s core innovation—a proprietary, ultra-low-power sensor designed to deliver exceptional accuracy while operating for years on a single charge.For generations, frontline workers have relied on analog pressure gauges that indicate tank pressure but not the actual remaining supply time. As a result, personnel are often forced to estimate how long oxygen will last—introducing unnecessary risk when oxygen availability is critical.KhronOx addresses this gap by continuously analyzing pressure and flow to display the estimated time remaining in hours and minutes. An intelligent algorithm also alerts users to potential integrity issues, helping preserve oxygen and support patient safety.Key Features of KhronOx:Revolutionary Sensor Core – Powered by Khronos Labs’ proprietary sensor for high-accuracy measurement.Time-to-Empty Estimation – Replaces guesswork with a real-time countdown of remaining oxygen supply.Instant Leak Detection – Alerts users to pressure drops inconsistent with normal use.Breakthrough Battery Life – Ultra-low-power design enables multi-year operation—up to 5+ years without charging or battery replacement.“Khronos Labs was founded to solve fundamental problems by creating fundamentally new hardware,” said Bilal Muhammad, CEO of Khronos Labs. “Our new sensor is the result of that mission. KhronOx demonstrates its immediate value by bringing greater certainty to our frontline heroes. The sensor’s efficiency and accuracy also provide a strong foundation for future innovation, and we plan to expand into smart, connected applications next.”The KhronOx smart digital oxygen gauge is now available for order for healthcare facilities, emergency services, and industrial partners.For more information, to view a demo, or to place an order, please contact info@khronoslabs.comAbout Khronos LabsKhronos Labs is a technology company that designs and develops sensor hardware for critical industries. The company focuses on creating high-accuracy, ultra-low-power sensors that solve long-standing challenges and serve as the foundation for the next generation of smart industrial devices.

