PtEverywhere Launches Customer Community to Support PT Practices and Drive Product Innovation

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PtEverywhere , a practice management platform built specifically for physical therapy providers, today announced the launch of the PtEverywhere Community , a dedicated online space which is available to customers and designed to help PT practices influence product development, get support, and learn from peers.The PtEverywhere Community brings together physical therapy owners, administrators, and clinicians in a shared environment where they can suggest new functionality, ask questions, and exchange best practices related to practice operations, billing, and patient care workflows.“Physical therapy practices face real, day-to-day challenges that don’t always fit neatly into tickets or one-on-one conversations,” said Andrew Shofner, CEO at PtEverywhere. “The PtEverywhere Community gives customers a more direct voice in how we build, while also creating a place for practices to learn from each other.”Key features of the PtEverywhere Community include:- A centralized space for feature requests and product feedback- Direct engagement with the PtEverywhere team- Peer-to-peer discussion among PT owners and staff- Greater transparency into product updates and roadmap decisionsThe launch reflects PtEverywhere’s continued focus on building software informed by the operational realities of physical therapy practices and strengthening long-term customer partnerships.The PtEverywhere Community is available to current customers online.About PtEverywherePtEverywhere is a comprehensive practice management platform designed specifically for physical therapy providers. The platform helps practices manage scheduling, documentation, billing, and operations, allowing them to focus more on patient care and practice growth.

