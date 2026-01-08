Housing momentum continues to grow in South Australia

Release date: 08/01/26

There has been another year-on-year surge in housing supply as the Malinauskas Labor Government continues to drive policies to build more homes for South Australians.

According to the latest ABS building approvals data, approvals for all dwellings in the month of November increased by 15.4% compared to November 2024.

When comparing the year ending November 2024 to the year ending November 2025, there is a 23.7% increase from 12,176 approvals to 15,059 approvals.

There has also been an 1% uptick month-to-month, with 1,281 homes approved in November 2025 compared to 1,268 approved in October 2025.

The ABS data reflects the significant investments and policy measures taken by the Malinauskas Labor Government to increase housing supply in South Australia.

These include:

Building and selling a record number of homes at urban renewal projects like Southwark Grounds, Playford Alive, Noarlunga, Bowden and Prospect Corner

Stopping the Liberal sell-off of Housing Trust and being the first Government in a generation to record a net increase in public homes

A record $1.5 billion investment in water infrastructure resulting in tens of thousands of meters of pipes laid, underpinning new housing construction

Unlocking the opportunity for tens of thousands of new homes through rezoning land.

The Malinauskas Government announced last year that if re-elected, it would establish a $500 million pre-sale guarantee fund that will unlock even more apartment developments in the CBD and further accelerate the delivery of more homes for South Australians.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

More homes are being built for South Australians than ever before and that is as a direct result of our Government’s investment in housing.

The latest ABS data proves you don’t need to take our word for it – it proves that what we are doing to increase housing supply is working.

On top of the data, there is range of industry groups, like the Housing Industry Association and the Business Council of Australia backing our Government as national leaders in housing policy.

We won’t let this momentum wane – we will continue to do everything we can to continue to increase housing supply.