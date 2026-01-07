MAINE, January 7 - Back to current news.

Farmer and Forestry Worker Health & Well-Being at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show

January 7, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is calling attention to two important health and wellness opportunities at next week's Maine Agricultural Trades Show, recognizing that strong farms, forestry, and food businesses depend on healthy people.

These resources underscore the fundamental truth: supporting the health and well-being of farmers and forestry workers is crucial to the resilience of Maine's agricultural economy and rural communities.

Agriculture and forestry are physically demanding and high-stress professions, and DACF is working with partners to ensure that farmers, foresters, loggers, woodlot owners, and agricultural workers have access to practical tools, peer insights, and health resources designed specifically for their work and lives.

Health & Wellness in Agriculture and Forestry Panel

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 9 to 10 a.m., Cumberland Room

This featured session brings together agricultural and forestry industry members for an honest, peer-driven conversation about balancing physical and mental health while managing the daily demands of farm and forestry operations.

Panelists will share real-world strategies for prioritizing wellness, discuss the challenges they face in the field, and help identify gaps in existing support services. The session will also highlight organizations and service providers working to strengthen health and wellness resources for Maines agricultural and forestry communities.

Panel members include:

Maine AgrAbility, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Maine Dairy Industry Association

Maine Forest Service

Maine Mobile Health

Professional Logging Contractors of the Northeast

South Paw Packing

Who should attend? All farmers, woodlot owners, forestry-related workers, and their family members, service providers, and healthcare workers are encouraged to attend.

Maine Mobile Health

Throughout the show, Maine Mobile Health will host a pop-up clinic offering on-site health screenings and education for agriculture, aquaculture, and seafood industry workers and their families, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Services include:

Health screenings such as blood pressure, BMI, depression, and anxiety

Health education and connection to care

PFAS blood serum testing for pre-approved individuals

The clinic will be staffed by a nurse, a community health worker, and a behavioral health provider. Attendees can also learn more about Maine Mobile Healths care model and enroll as patients if eligible.

Planning to Attend the 2026 Ag Trades Show?

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show takes place January 13 to 15, 2026, and remains a cornerstone event for Maines farming, forestry, and food sectors. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. daily, and admission to the show is free.

Location & Directions

The Augusta Civic Center is located at Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330.Exit 112 off Interstate 95. Follow the signs for Augusta Civic Center. Public parking is available at the venue.

Exhibitor and Participant List

More than 80 sessions are scheduled and offered in partnership with organizations including MOFGA, UMaine Cooperative Extension, USDA Rural Development, Small Business Development Association, Maine Department of Labor, Maine WIC, Maine Farm & Sea to Institution Network, Maine Farm Bureau, Agricultural Council of Maine, Maine Maple Producers Association, Maine Pomological Society, Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers, Maine Cheese Guild, Maine Dairy Industry Association, Maine Sheep Breeders, Maine FFA and 4-H, Maine Woodland Owners, SCORE Maine, CEI, ReVision Energy, Renoster, Maine Mobile Health, and many others.

Plan Your Day, Conference Sessions

Conference sessions encourage networking and help attendees learn about current topics in agricultural, food system, and natural resource management. Attendees may also partake in membership meetings and obtain necessary training or continuing education credits.

For questions about the show, please email acfagtradesshow@maine.gov.