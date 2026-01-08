Village Dental Encourages Healthy Smiles for 2026 in The Villages

The Villages Dentists Village Dental Logo Village Dental Fieldcrest

Village Dental helps The Villages start 2026 with healthy smiles through trusted care, modern technology, and patient-focused dental services at three locations

We believe a healthy smile supports a healthier life. Our focus is providing care that helps our patients feel comfortable, confident, and well cared for every step of the way.” — Dr. Edward Farrell

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 begins, Village Dental is encouraging residents of The Villages to make oral health a priority as part of an active, healthy lifestyle. With 27 years of service in the community, over 1,500 five-star reviews, and three convenient locations, Village Dental continues to focus on patient-centered care, modern dental technology, and friendly service designed around comfort and trust.A healthy smile supports more than appearance. Oral health is closely connected to overall wellness, including heart health, nutrition, sleep quality, and confidence. Village Dental’s team believes regular dental care plays a key role in helping patients enjoy daily life, stay social, and feel their best throughout the year.**Patient-Focused Care Built on Experience**Village Dental is veteran owned and operated and has built its reputation on long-term relationships with patients. The practice is guided by what it calls the Village Dental Care Approach, which emphasizes clear communication, thorough treatment planning, and respectful, compassionate care at every visit.“Our goal is to make every visit a positive experience,” said the Village Dental team. “From the moment patients walk through the door, they are treated like family. We take the time to listen, explain options, and provide care that fits each person’s needs and lifestyle.”The practice serves patients from three golf cart–accessible offices in The Villages, making dental visits easier and more convenient. Locations include Fieldcrest Drive near the Publix shopping center, LaGrande Boulevard near Spanish Springs, and Burnsed Boulevard at Pinellas Plaza.**Advanced Technology for Modern Dentistry**Village Dental continues to invest in advanced dental technology to improve comfort, accuracy, and efficiency. Services include cone beam 3D imaging, digital and panoramic X-rays, intraoral cameras, and laser dentistry. These tools allow dentists to diagnose concerns earlier, plan treatments with greater precision, and often reduce the number of visits needed.Same-day dentistry is another focus for 2026. With in-office technology for crowns, dentures, and smile restorations, many patients can receive treatment in a single visit. This approach supports busy schedules while still maintaining high standards of care.**Comprehensive Services for Every Stage of Life**Village Dental offers a full range of services to support long-term oral health. Preventive care includes dental cleanings, exams, oral cancer screenings, and treatment for gum disease. General dentistry services address issues such as cavities, root canals, and emergency dental care.For patients seeking to improve their smiles, cosmetic dentistry options include veneers, Invisalign, and professional teeth whitening. Implant dentistry services, including dental implants and implant-supported dentures, help patients restore function and confidence after tooth loss. Oral surgery, restorative dentistry, and full-mouth reconstruction are also available when more complex care is needed.Sleep apnea treatment and care for head and neck pain are additional services that reflect Village Dental’s commitment to whole-person health.**A Comfortable Experience for Every Patient**Village Dental understands that comfort matters, especially for patients who may feel anxious about dental visits. The practice offers thoughtful amenities, a calm environment, and a friendly team trained to support patients at every step.For patients with mobility challenges or who are homebound, Village Dental provides complimentary pickup and drop-off service. This added support helps ensure that access to dental care is never limited by transportation concerns.**Trusted by the Community**Village Dental has been recognized as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite for seven years in a row. Patient feedback consistently highlights the professionalism of the staff, the quality of care, and the positive impact dental treatment has had on daily life.Patients often share how restored smiles have helped them eat comfortably again, feel more confident, and improve their overall health. These stories continue to shape the practice’s mission and commitment to excellence.**Looking Ahead to 2026**As The Villages community continues to grow and stay active, Village Dental remains focused on supporting healthy smiles for the year ahead. The practice encourages residents to schedule regular checkups, address dental concerns early, and explore treatment options that align with their goals.Village Dental is currently welcoming new patients and offering a $55 new patient special . Free consultations are also available for those considering cosmetic or implant dentistry.**About Village Dental**Village Dental has proudly served The Villages, Florida, for 27 years. With three convenient locations, a skilled team of dentists and hygienists, and a commitment to five-star service, Village Dental provides comprehensive dental care in a comfortable and welcoming setting.To learn more, schedule an appointment, or read patient reviews, visit ** https://www.villagedental.com** or call **352-633-4145**.**Media Contact:**Village Dentalinfo@villagedental.com352-633-4145

