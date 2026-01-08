Suzanne Nadell, Renowned Author: From Burnout to Authority—Why Midlife Is the Most Powerful Leadership Chapter for Women

Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell’s Reinventive Book, Wired to Lead, Challenges Hustle Culture and Reframes Burnout as the Beginning of Values-Driven Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and leadership strategist Suzanne Nadell is reshaping the national conversation on burnout, leadership, and women in midlife with a powerful new framework: from burnout to authority—why midlife is the most powerful leadership chapter for women.

“Burnout is often what happens when capable women have been leading without permission to fully claim their power,” says Nadell. “From a young age, many women are taught to be perfect, to do it all, and make it look effortless. Too often, burnout in midlife comes from chasing an impossible standard of balance while prioritizing everyone else’s expectations.”

In her groundbreaking book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, Nadell examines the hidden costs of perfectionism and people-pleasing and how these patterns quietly erode women’s authority over time. Drawing on the book’s core principles, she reframes burnout not as professional failure, but as a pivotal turning point—the end of survival-based leadership and the beginning of grounded, values-driven authority.

“What looks like a breakdown is often the moment leadership finally becomes aligned, intentional, and sustainable,” Nadell explains. “Burnout forces women to confront what no longer works and to lead from values instead of exhaustion.”

According to Nadell, burnout disproportionately affects high-achieving women who have spent decades over-performing, over-giving, and prioritizing approval over authority. Rather than signaling weakness, burnout exposes misalignment, creating clarity around values, boundaries, and purpose.

“Burnout strips away ego-driven ambition,” she adds. “What’s left is values-driven leadership, calmer, clearer, and far more effective.”

Nadell believes these conversations are especially critical as young women and girls enter the workforce under increasing pressure to perform, prove, and please.

“If we don’t change the narrative early, we risk repeating the same cycle,” she says. “Women shouldn’t have to burn out to earn authority.”

To purchase copies of Wired to Lead, click here: https://bit.ly/4qm2Wab

These concerns mirror broader workforce challenges highlighted by Melinda French Gates, founder of Pivotal, who has emphasized that removing obstacles for women unlocks economic potential for everyone. Increasing numbers of women, particularly mothers of young children, are being pushed out of the workforce by inflexible policies, rising childcare costs, discrimination, and harassment.

A central theme in Nadell’s work is the cost of people-pleasing in leadership. While it may increase visibility, it often undermines authority.

“What once made women likable is frequently the very thing holding back their leadership,” Nadell explains. “Midlife is where approval-seeking gives way to self-trust, and that shift changes everything.”

She emphasizes boundaries not as personality traits, but as strategic leadership skills that strengthen decision-making, clarity, and organizational impact.

Nadell also highlights the role of faith—spiritual, personal, or purpose-driven—in rebuilding confidence after burnout. In midlife, leadership becomes less about proving worth and more about grounding it.

“Hustle burns out. Conviction endures,” Nadell points out. “Leadership rooted in faith and clarity outlasts leadership fueled by exhaustion.”

Readers Are Finding Inspiration in Nadell’s Work

“Absolutely loved this book. It’s concise, easy to read, and offers strong leadership guidance grounded in scripture. I would highly recommend it.”

“Suzanne Nadell delivers a compelling call to action, blending personal experience with faith and leadership in a way that feels both relatable and empowering.”

About the Author

Suzanne Nadell is the CEO of She Leads Church, a leadership strategist, and the author of Wired to Lead. Her work focuses on redefining leadership for women navigating midlife transitions, burnout recovery, and values-driven success. Nadell is a sought-after voice on leadership reinvention, resilience, and sustainable authority.

Nadell is also the creator of Deep Reset for Women Who Lead, a faith-filled leadership course designed to help women carrying pressure, responsibility, and expectations reset without burning out. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3Yx3TjJ

For more information, interviews, or speaking engagements, visit: https://suzannenadell.com/

