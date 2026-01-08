Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay Launches Healthier Better For You Snacks

Do The Right Thing Broccoli Cheddar Do The Right Thing Carrot Ranch James Lindsay Founder and CEO

It’s about culture, community, and authenticity. “With Do the Right Thing, we’re proving that healthier choices can still be flavorful, fun, and connected to the artists and communities we serve.”” — James Lindsay, CEO and Founder RapSnacks

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Lindsay, the founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, the brand known for fusing hip-hop culture with bold flavors, today announced the launch of its new line of healthier potato chips. Designed for fans who want to snack smarter without sacrificing taste, the new chips feature reduced sodium, cleaner ingredients, and baked options.“Rap Snacks has always been about more than food — it’s about culture, community, and authenticity,” said James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder. “With this new line, we’re proving that healthier choices can still be flavorful, fun, and connected to the artists and communities we serve.”The healthier chips will debut in flavors inspired by Rap Snacks, spotlighting those who champion wellness and positivity. Each bag will also feature QR codes linking to exclusive content, including artist interviews and wellness tips.The healthier-for-you snacks are available in Veggie Krackle Carrot Ranch and Veggie Krackle Broccoli Cheddar, with additional flavors to be added soon. From the cheesy bite of Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Krackle and the cool, tangy crunch of Carrot Ranch Veggie Krackle, every flavor is crafted with 100% avocado oil and real vegetables. Delicious, crunchy, and made the right way.The new line is available nationwide at major retailers and online at www.dotherightthingsnacks.com About DO THE RIGHT THING – Do the Right Thing is the latest addition to the snack aisle. Created by the Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay. Continuing the tradition of celebrating culture through bold flavors and more nutritious ingredients. Founded to connect food, music, and community, Do the Right Thing will continue to innovate while staying true to its mission: flavor, authenticity, and impact. Do The Right Thing are gluten-free, made with real vegetables, no artificial colors, zero trans fat, no added sugar, and cooked in avocado oil.James Lindsay - Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, partner of the rolled tortilla chips, YIKES, Chipoys, the authentic Mexican potato chip. And now the creator of Do the Right Thing, a new snack line with healthier options. Lindsay has been in the food industry for over twenty-five years.

