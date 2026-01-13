Introducing a sustainable gourmet dining experience at vegan restaurants at the Shiba Park Hotel
A new kind of dining with three brands and a focus on wellness: Chinese Restaurant Beijing, Brasserie Primula, and Edo Cuisine Hanasansho
MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shiba Park Hotel has announced a new “Green Road – Vegan Course” for visitors, 95% of whom are visitors from overseas, to be offered from February 2025. The unique style allows diners to enjoy Chinese, Western, and Japanese food at one restaurant, creating an environment where people with different tastes can enjoy a meal together at the same table.
The hotel features a unique restaurant, titled “The Dining,” where guests can enjoy Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine. Shiba Park Hotel is preparing a vegan menu to accommodate a growing global focus on wellness and guests with high health and environmental awareness.
The vegan menu will include options from Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine. Each dish will use plant-based ingredients and is being developed to be sustainable and healthy, carefully prepared with different techniques. In addition, there will be a plentiful amount of options for those who are not vegan, allowing people with different tastes to enjoy a meal together at the same table, making it suitable for client dinners and group gatherings. Guests can enjoy a special moment with their loved ones through a blissful dining experience that will satisfy all the senses.
Green Road – Vegan Course
Chinese: Chinese Restaurant Beijing
Vegetable Dim Sum – Vegetable spring rolls, spinach shumai, vegetable tofu skin rolls
Tea Tree Mushroom and Bamboo Pith Soup – Steamed Tea Tree Mushroom and Bamboo Fungus soup
Grilled Abalone Mushroom Balls - Braised abalone mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and tofu skin balls with stir-fried seasonal green vegetables
Tomato Rice Noodles – Tomato, baby leaf, and rice noodles
Green Onion Fried Rice or Fried rice with quinoa, winter greens and fried leeks
Fresh fruit apricot ice cream – Apricot sorbet and seasonal fruits
Western: Brasserie Primula
Avocado and mango salad with shallot dressing
Carrot and orange soup
Ratatouille and vegan cheese in pate brick with balsamic sauce
Soy pate and grilled vegetable millefeuille with teriyaki truffle sauce
Chocolate cake and banana soy milk ice cream
Vegan bread
Coffee or tea
Japanese: Edo Cuisine Hanasansho
Side dishes – Creamy tofu skin with soy sauce mixed with red sprouts, wasabi, and flower spikes, Deep fried eggplant with grated leeks and tempura dip, Vegetable rice crackers, burdock, lotus root, carrots
Soup – Seasonal vegetabled puree soup, namafu, green daikon, yuzu
Hearty side dishes – Tofu skin and mushroom hotpot with seasonal vegetables, shabu-mochi rice cakes, Daikoku shimeji, Yamabushitake, Hanabirataka, Shiitake, and Enoki mushrooms, green onions, Chinese cabbage
Main dish – Assortment of three kinds of vegan sushi – zucchini, turnip, and bell pepper
Dessert – Sweat red bean soup / Warabi mochi
Details
Location: The Dinining, Shiba Park Hotel 1F
Tel.: 03-5470-7671
Time: 17:00 – 22:00 *Last Order: 20:00 for courses, 20:30 for a la carte
Reservations: Through the home page or by phone
https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/restaurant-the-dining/
Price: Dinner Course – ¥8,050 (including tax and service fees)
*A la carte menu also available
* Images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Prices shown include tax and service fees.
* The contents and prices shown are subject to change without notice depending on availability.
About Shiba Park Hotel
https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/
Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. Within the hotel are 1,500 works of literature selected by the Ginza Tsutaya bookstore. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Between 2020 and 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.
Fumiko Kitao
Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.
8070750690398
pr@shibaparkhotel.com
