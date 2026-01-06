Submit Release
Registered sex offender from Maryland sentenced to 24 years in prison after attempting to meet a minor for sex

Johnny Daniel Duran, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced today to 24 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and commission of a sex offense by an individual required to register as a sex offender.

