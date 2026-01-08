Dr. Laura Catena Available for Commentary on Alcohol Guidance in the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines

Laura Catena, MD

Dr. Catena is available to comment on the release of the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which include updated language regarding alcohol consumption.

Moderate alcohol consumption should not be dismissed without robust evidence of its harm. I urge individuals to make their own alcohol consumption decisions in consultation with a doctor.” — Laura Catena, MD

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the release of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans , which include updated language regarding alcohol consumption, Dr. Laura Catena is available for commentary.Dr. Catena is a Stanford-trained physician who practiced emergency medicine for 27 years and is now retired from clinical practice. She is also a fourth-generation Argentine vintner and managing director of her family's wine company. She openly acknowledges this dual background and emphasizes the importance of separating scientific evidence from advocacy. She has spoken to the wine industry on the topics of wine and health, alcohol in moderation, and the Mediterranean Diet.Dr. Catena encourages dialogue between healthcare providers and the beverage alcohol industry. She has publicly engaged in debates with public health and prohibition-leaning groups, including a nationally broadcast radio discussion in Ireland , to examine areas of disagreement and shared concern.“As a physician and scientist, I believe there is not enough proof to impose ‘no safe limit for alcohol consumption’ as a general health policy directive. Many studies in reputable, peer-reviewed journals have shown that those who drink in moderation tend to have lower all-cause mortality. Moreover, the pleasure and conviviality of moderate alcohol consumption should not be dismissed without robust evidence of its harm. I urge individuals to make their own alcohol consumption decisions in consultation with a doctor.” – Dr. Laura CatenaDr. Catena’s compilation of peer-reviewed research on alcohol, health, and moderation — including studies cited by NASEM, the American Heart Association, and The Lancet — is published at indefenseofwine.com The guidelines advise limiting alcoholic beverages for better overall health and note that certain groups, including pregnant women, individuals recovering from alcohol use disorder, and people with medical conditions or medications that interact with alcohol, should avoid alcohol entirely. The Scientific Report accompanying the guidelines states that its guidance on alcohol and health was informed by a review conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). That review found, with moderate certainty, that moderate alcohol consumption is associated with lower all-cause mortality compared with never drinking, while also identifying increased risks for certain conditions, including breast cancer.Dr. Catena is available for interview regarding the Dietary Guidelines and alcohol and health research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.