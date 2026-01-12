BIXOLON Launches Advanced Range of Auto-ID Printing Solutions for Global Markets

SOUTH KOREA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New RFID, Desktop, Healthcare and Laser Label printers deliver durability, efficiency, and compliance across diverse industriesBIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of Mobile, Label, and POS printers, today announced the launch of its latest range of advanced label printing solutions, including the XD5-40IItR RFID, XD7-20d Desktop, two additional Healthcare models (XD7-20d-H and XD3-40d-H) and the XLR-40 Laser Label printers. Designed to meet the evolving demands of manufacturing, logistics, retail, and healthcare environments, these new printers deliver enhanced durability, connectivity, and performance to support improved traceability, productivity and regulatory compliance.XD5-40IItR – RFID Label PrinterThe XD5-40IItR is a 4-inch (118 mm) RFID Label Printer that delivers outstanding UHF RFID printing and encoding capabilities alongside high-performance label printing. Supporting print speeds of up to 8 ips at 203 dpi and a generous 512 MB SDRAM / 512 MB Flash memory, its compact clamshell design ensures efficient and reliable operation in demanding environments. User convenience is central to its design, with a 2-inch LCD display simplifying setup and ongoing management. While supporting a wide range of programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™, and Smart Switch, the printer integrates easily into existing systems. Plus, comprehensive label design and management tools—such as Label Artist-II™, Label Artist™ Web, Label Artist™ Mobile, and XPM™ web-based device management enable flexible deployment and remote control. With additional features including a USB host port, Twin Function™ cloning and Smart Media Detection™ to ensure reduced setup time, consistent print quality, and optimised performance.XD7-20d – Desktop Label PrinterThe XD7-20d is a 2-inch (60 mm) compact yet powerful Desktop Label Printer designed for space-constrained environments without compromising performance. Offering fast print speeds of up to 8 inches per second, at 203 or 300dpi print resolution, with 512MB SDRAM, and 512 MB Flash memory. It supports adjustable TPH pressure for optimal print quality across a wide range of media and outstanding label auto-detection even under sunlight or LED lighting, the XD7-20d ensures consistent and reliable output. Users can choose between intuitive LED buttons or a 4.3-inch colour touch LCD and extensive connectivity options including USB and USB Host as standard, plus Serial, Ethernet, WLAN, Bluetooth, or combined WLAN and Bluetoothconfigurations. Its slot-type interface supports both wireless and wired connectivity, along with a standardised motor gear train, enables easy maintenance, reduces downtime, and simplifies overall printer management.Healthcare Printers: XD7-20d-H and XD3-40d-HDesigned to meet the stringent requirements of European medical environments, the XD7-20d-H 2-inch (60 mm) and XD3-40d-H 4-inch (118 mm) Healthcare models offer all the capabilities of their standard counterparts while adding features essential for patient care settings. Both models are equipped with IEC 60601-1 compliant Power Adapters for safe use in patient care areas, as well as disinfectant-ready, antimicrobial casings built to withstand frequent cleaning. Their UV-resistant enclosures ensure long-term durability under repeated sterilisation or UV exposure. These enhancements make the healthcare printers ideal for applications such as patient ID wristbands, specimen and diagnostic labelling, pharmacy dispensing, and healthcare asset tracking—supporting improved patient safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.“With the launch of these new printers, BIXOLON continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, durability, and industry-specific solutions,” said John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. “From laser-based permanent labelling to healthcare-compliant and RFID-enabled printing, this expanded portfolio enables our customers worldwide to enhance traceability, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance across a wide range of applications.”XLR-40 – Laser Label PrinterIntroducing laser-based label printing technology to BIXOLON’s portfolio, the XLR-40 4-inch (114 mm) Laser Label Printer delivers precise and uniform print quality with resolutions of up to 2,000 dpi. Designed for applications requiring micro text, sharp 1D/2D barcodes, and fine graphics, the XLR-40 enables large volumes of data to be stored in a compact and highly legible label format. Using BIXOLON B-laser Label™ Media, the printer produces permanent, unerasable labels resistant to abrasion, water, chemicals, UV exposure, and extreme temperatures. Featuring USB connectivity for easy system integration, and a laser lifetime of 100,000 hours the equivalent to up to 34 years of operations (based on 8 hours of daily printing). The XLR-40 minimises maintenance, reduces reprinting caused by faded labels, and supports long-term traceability with a scrap rate of below 1%.Availability:The XD5-40IItR, XD7-20d, XD7-20d-H (Healthcare), XD3-40d-H (Healthcare) and XLR-40 are available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region.In BIXOLON America’s sales region, the XD5-40IItR will be available to order in January 2026. The XD7-20d and XLR-40 will then be available to order from April 2026.In BIXOLON Europe’s sales region, the XD5-40IItR will be available to order from February 2026, followed by the XD7-20d, XD7-20d-H and XD3-40d-H, which will be available from April 2026.

