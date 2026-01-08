Caribbean Tourism Open for Business: CTO Reaffirms Regional Resilience and Operational Stability

BARBADOS, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and our 25 member destinations have been closely monitoring geopolitical developments in Venezuela and addressing disruptions experienced by travelers due to the temporary closure of airspace this past weekend. The Caribbean has extensive experience managing external disruptions and has consistently demonstrated the resilience of its tourism industry. We are grateful to our airline partners for adding capacity to ensure travelers were able to continue with their plans, and to the accommodations sector for its flexibility in supporting affected guests, while safeguarding the region’s vital economic engine.Cruise and air travel within the Caribbean remain operational, and advance bookings continue to be strong. CTO encourages travelers to proceed with their plans and assures partners and visitors that the Caribbean remains open for business and ready to welcome travelers.Our 2026 theme, “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences,” invites travelers and partners to discover a unified region of boundless diversity. While we feature world-class resorts, boutique hotels and breathtaking eco-adventures, our heart remains our legendary hospitality — the warmth of our people that ensures every guest feels at home. From pristine beaches to vibrant heritage festivals and world-class cuisine, the region offers a seamless journey to explore, discover and connect within a safe and welcoming environment.

