Governor Newsom and First Partner meet with impacted communities on the road to recovery

The state is closely supporting recovery efforts across Los Angeles and relies on trusted community organizations like the Department of Angels to identify gaps, elevate survivor voices, and inform ongoing improvements. While the state has moved aggressively where it has authority — prioritizing displaced renters for state-supported affordable housing, and expanding forbearance relief and direct mortgage assistance through CalAssist — the largest remaining barrier to recovery is the lack of sufficient federal disaster funding.

California’s work to support recovery goes beyond rebuilding structures, from restoring the heart of communities by protecting survivors from predatory buyers, supporting the return of local businesses, schools, and gathering spaces, and expanding mental health support. Through California Health and Human Services, the state is partnering with Los Angeles County to provide free virtual counseling for children, train school staff, and fund mental health and addiction services for survivors.

For more information about the Governor’s actions to support LA’s recovery, click here. B-roll of the Governor and First Partner’s visit is available here.