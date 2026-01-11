Iconic Chicago Artist Michael Bertiaux celebrates 91st birthday with art exhibition and festival

An example of Bertiaux's "Black Poppy Lady"

Artist Michael Bertiaux celebrates his 91st birthday with an art and music festival this month at Illuminated Brew Works

Art is really it's own gnosis” — Michael Bertiaux

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Michael Bertiaux celebrates his 91st birthday with an art and music festival this month at Illuminated Brew Works.Titled “Short Cut to Initiation - A Celebration of the Life and Art of Michael Bertiaux”, the festival features an exhibition of his art, lectures on esoteric subjects, an “occult burlesque” performance, a trivia contest, and music by psychedelic band Stoned Ancestor (Gillette, WY) and goth band Black Lotus Kult (Nashville, TN). Additionally, Illuminated Brew Works will launch “Black Poppy Lady Belgian Ale” the second in a series of beverages featuring Michael’s art on the label.Born in Seattle, WA, Michael served as a clergyman in the Episcopalian Church in West Seattle and later Haiti, before moving to Chicago, IL in the 1960's. Once there, he began a career as a social worker, with a caseload in Chicago’s Southside. He also began a writing career, with dozens of works published through the years, including many foreign language translations. A life-long artist, with formal training while attending Seattle University, he has contributed paintings to a number of publications, notably the works of British occultist Kenneth Grant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.