Jems’ Female Founders Reframe What 'Wellness' Really Means, Designing Intimate Care for Real Bodies

Jems launches their fragrance-free intimate body wipes for gentle cleansing and refreshment. Introducing Jems pH-balanced, hypoallergenic body wipes for all Take Jems Anywhere Body Wipes with you to the gym, school or on a trip...anywhere.

TORONTO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a category long shaped by outdated assumptions about gender and hygiene, Jems is using its platform to challenge what modern wellness should look like today: inclusive design, science-led formulas, and products built around how bodies actually function.Founded by women, Jems is part of a new generation of female-led brands redefining personal care by prioritizing biology over stereotypes. That approach is reflected across the brand’s growing product line, including its recently launched pH-balanced Anywhere Body Wipes , designed for sensitive skin and made for comfortable use on all skin types.“For a long time, wellness products have been designed at people instead of with them,” said Whitney Geller, Co-Founder of Jems. “As female founders, we’re deeply aware of how often bodies, especially women’s bodies, are misunderstood or overlooked. Our goal is to design products that respect biology, not outdated assumptions.”Unlike traditional wipes that rely on harsh cleansers or generic formulations, Jems’ body wipes are pH-balanced for sensitive external skin and formulated with body-friendly ingredients in mind. Rather than leaning into gendered marketing, the brand focuses on functionality, comfort, and everyday usability.“At the end of the day, skin is skin, but some areas have more specific needs,” added Yasemin Emory. “pH balance matters. Thoughtful ingredients matter. And inclusivity matters."Women are also starting businesses at record rates. Data cited by Wells Fargo shows that women accounted for nearly 40% of all new U.S. businesses in 2024, the highest share in years, including a growing number of brands built around education, access, and autonomy.“Female founders aren’t just creating new products, we’re helping reset expectations,” said Whitney Geller. “At Jems, that means making intimate care feel more like everyday wellness."Jems sees its Anywhere Body Wipes not as a convenience item, but as part of a broader shift toward more honest, inclusive conversations around care, expanding who wellness is designed for, and how it shows up in everyday life.

