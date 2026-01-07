DPH Confirms Season’s First Pediatric Flu-related Death in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 7, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) announced today that the state has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

“We regret having to report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DPH’s director of the Health Programs Branch. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in flu cases, and hospitalizations. Prior to this report, as of January 3, twenty-five flu-associated deaths were reported in South Carolina during this flu season. To prevent complications and deaths, it’s critical that everyone in South Carolina get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season began Sept. 28, 2025. DPH provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday.

The best protection against the illness is the flu shot. DPH recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting the flu vaccine, so it’s important to get vaccinated soon to prevent more illnesses since flu has already spread widely in South Carolina and other states.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing cases of other respiratory viruses, such as measles, COVID-19 and RSV. The same preventive methods can protect against these illnesses: vaccination, masks, and frequent handwashing. Staying away from others while sick prevents spread in our communities.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DPH health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, and workplaces. Most insurance companies cover the cost of vaccination. For those who have not received recommended vaccines for the respiratory illnesses, getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe and effective.

The flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines can be obtained at a retail pharmacy, health care provider or DPH health department. The COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time. Flu vaccines offered at DPH health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to the DPH website to find the nearest location.

More information about preventing the flu is available at DPH's flu webpage. Also, monitor respiratory illness activity in our state by following the Flu Watch and the Respiratory Disease Watch, which are updated every Wednesday.

