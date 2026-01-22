Finke Farms Beef Opens Store Selling Farm-Raised Beef in Denison, TX

Mrs. Teresa Finke selling customers beef on their grand opening. A beautifully marbled ribeye steak from Finke Farms Beef. The Finke Family posing for a picture on their family ranch. The Finke Farms sign, located right off of S Armstrong Ave in Denison, TX.

Four generations of cattle ranching meets your plate! Stop by 400 S Armstrong Ave in Denison, TX for farm-raised, quality beef.

Leave with beef you feel good about eating.” — Jordan Finke

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finke Farms Beef has opened its new retail store at 400 S Armstrong Avenue , giving the Texoma community an easy way to buy the ranch’s high-quality beef in person. The storefront marks a natural step forward for the family as they expand access to the beef they’ve raised on their land for generations.Until now, customers mainly ordered online or picked up prearranged purchases. The new store makes shopping simple: walk in, choose your cuts, and talk with the people who raise the cattle.“Our family has always believed in raising good cattle and treating people right,” said Jordan Finke, owner of Finke Farms Beef. “This store lets folks stop by, ask questions, and leave with beef you feel good about eating.”What Customers Will FindThe store carries a full range of beef and other products, including:• Ground beef and everyday staples• Steaks, brisket, ribs, and specialty cuts• Beef subscriptions and specialty boxes• Options to reserve half or whole beefs• Soaps, lotions and other natural body products• Grilling supplies and seasonings• Cookbooks and gift packages• And much more!All cattle are born and raised on the Finke family ranch, graze on pasture, and are grain-finished for flavor and consistency. The Finke’s work with USDA-inspected processors they’ve trusted for years and stay involved throughout the process to maintain quality.The family also emphasizes responsible ranching practices—rotational grazing, soil management, and thoughtful herd care—all aimed at producing consistent beef without shortcuts.Finke Farms HoursMonday ClosedTuesday 10 AM–6 PMWednesday10 AM–6 PMThursday 10 AM–6 PMFriday 10 AM–6 PMSaturday 10 AM–2 PMSunday ClosedAbout Finke Farms BeefFinke Farms Beef is a family-owned ranch in Denison, Texas. The Finke family has raised cattle on the same land for four generations, focusing on quality, honesty, and hands-on ranching. The business offers individual cuts, beef boxes, and bulk beef options. Products are available at the new retail store or online at finkefarmsbeef.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.