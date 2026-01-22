Finke Farms Beef Opens Store Selling Farm-Raised Beef in Denison, TX
Four generations of cattle ranching meets your plate! Stop by 400 S Armstrong Ave in Denison, TX for farm-raised, quality beef.
Until now, customers mainly ordered online or picked up prearranged purchases. The new store makes shopping simple: walk in, choose your cuts, and talk with the people who raise the cattle.
“Our family has always believed in raising good cattle and treating people right,” said Jordan Finke, owner of Finke Farms Beef. “This store lets folks stop by, ask questions, and leave with beef you feel good about eating.”
What Customers Will Find
The store carries a full range of beef and other products, including:
• Ground beef and everyday staples
• Steaks, brisket, ribs, and specialty cuts
• Beef subscriptions and specialty boxes
• Options to reserve half or whole beefs
• Soaps, lotions and other natural body products
• Grilling supplies and seasonings
• Cookbooks and gift packages
• And much more!
All cattle are born and raised on the Finke family ranch, graze on pasture, and are grain-finished for flavor and consistency. The Finke’s work with USDA-inspected processors they’ve trusted for years and stay involved throughout the process to maintain quality.
The family also emphasizes responsible ranching practices—rotational grazing, soil management, and thoughtful herd care—all aimed at producing consistent beef without shortcuts.
Finke Farms Hours
Monday Closed
Tuesday 10 AM–6 PM
Wednesday10 AM–6 PM
Thursday 10 AM–6 PM
Friday 10 AM–6 PM
Saturday 10 AM–2 PM
Sunday Closed
About Finke Farms Beef
Finke Farms Beef is a family-owned ranch in Denison, Texas. The Finke family has raised cattle on the same land for four generations, focusing on quality, honesty, and hands-on ranching. The business offers individual cuts, beef boxes, and bulk beef options. Products are available at the new retail store or online at finkefarmsbeef.com.
