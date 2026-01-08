Itiliti Health Receives WEDI’s Innovation in Health IT Award for Advancing Prior Authorization Automation

Itiliti Health logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itiliti Health, a leader in prior authorization automation, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the Innovation in Health IT Award by the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI). The award celebrates organizations that have contributed to the advancement of health IT and administrative automation in healthcare.WEDI presented the award to Itiliti Health in recognition of the company’s dedication to improving national health through the deployment of innovative technology and its commitment to advancing interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem.“We’re honored to receive this recognition from WEDI,” said Michael Lunzer, CEO of Itiliti Health. “This award reflects the hard work, creativity, and commitment of everyone at Itiliti Health, as well as the strong collaboration we have with our customers and partners. We truly enjoy working with all our customers, partners, and organizations like WEDI to collaborate and improve prior authorization workflows and the ecosystem for everyone involved.”The recognition highlights the meaningful impact Itiliti Health is making in transforming the prior authorization process and advancing automation across the healthcare ecosystem. As health plans and state Medicaid agencies work to meet the January 1, 2027 CMS-0057 compliance deadline, Itiliti Health continues to deliver solutions that enable payers to achieve full compliance with electronic prior authorization requirements while reducing administrative burden and improving the provider and patient experience.For more information about WEDI’s 2025 award winners, visit: https://www.wedi.org/2025/12/11/wedi-announces-winners-of-the-organizations-2025-awards/ About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is transforming the prior authorization process with smart, scalable solutions built specifically for health plans. Designed to reduce administrative burden, improve provider collaboration, and enhance compliance, Itiliti Health’s platform enables automation and real-time decision support. Itiliti’s solutions are used by leading health plans to digitize medical policies, eliminate unnecessary manual reviews, and comply with evolving CMS interoperability standards. Itiliti Health partners with payers nationwide to deliver smarter utilization management and accelerate the shift to automated, transparent healthcare operations.For more information, visit itilitihealth.comAbout WEDIWEDI was formed in 1991 by then HHS Secretary Dr. Louis Sullivan to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of health data exchange. WEDI was named in the HIPAA legislation as an advisor to the Secretary of HHS. Recognized and trusted in this role, WEDI is the leading authority on the use of health information technology to efficiently improve health information exchange, enhance care quality, and reduce costs. With a focus on advancing standards for electronic administrative transactions, and promoting data privacy and security, WEDI has been instrumental in aligning the industry to harmonize administrative and clinical data.For more information, visit www.wedi.org

