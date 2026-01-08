Tasha Funes Launches 2026 Elevate In Aviation Forum, Setting a New Standard for Excellence in Private Aviation

Hosted at City Club Los Angeles, the one-day experience blends operational mastery and luxury service training for today's aviation professionals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence is expected in private aviation—Elevate In Aviation exists to ensure the people behind the operation are equally supported. Founded by veteran aviation professional Tasha Funes , the 2026 experience returns to Los Angeles with a renewed commitment to leadership development, professional growth, and meaningful industry connection.With more than two decades of experience across corporate, charter, and commercial aviation, Funes has built her career at the highest levels of private air travel. Her work has supported high-profile passengers, complex operations, and environments where precision, discretion, and accountability are non-negotiable. That depth of experience directly informed the vision behind Elevate In Aviation.Throughout her career, Funes identified a recurring challenge within the industry: while aviation professionals are held to extraordinary standards, intentional opportunities for growth, peer learning, and authentic connection are often limited. Elevate In Aviation was created to address that gap—offering a dedicated space for professionals to exchange knowledge, strengthen skills, and build lasting relationships beyond the aircraft.“Elevate In Aviation was created to remind us that growth doesn’t happen in isolation,” says Funes. “When we learn from one another, share our experiences honestly, and show up with intention, we elevate not only ourselves—but the entire industry.”The 2026 forum brings together respected leaders and experts from across aviation and luxury service—individuals who embody the caliber, professionalism, and attention to detail required at the highest level. Featured contributors include Shannon Weidekamp, CEO of Unbridled Air, alongside acclaimed executive chefs Ethan Bier and Fabio Vota, whose work reflects the precision and discipline that parallel private aviation service.Designed specifically for private flight attendants and aviation professionals, Elevate In Aviation integrates leadership insight, safety and preparedness education, luxury service refinement, and curated networking. Attendees gain access to expert-led learning, professional resources, and thoughtful dialogue with peers and decision-makers who understand the realities of operating in high-stakes environments.At its core, Elevate In Aviation is grounded in purpose rather than prestige.“This isn’t about titles or trends,” Funes adds. “It’s about raising standards, supporting one another, and building a stronger, more connected aviation community.”Elevate In Aviation 2026 will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at City Club Los Angeles, and is presented by Exclusive InFlight. All registered attendees will be entered into an exclusive giveaway as part of the event experience.About Tasha FunesTasha Funes is a private aviation professional with over 20 years of experience spanning corporate, charter, and commercial aviation. Known for her leadership, discretion, and operational expertise, she is the founder of Exclusive InFlight and the creator of Elevate In Aviation, a purpose-driven forum dedicated to advancing people, performance, and professionalism within private aviation.Event Information & TicketsMedia Inquiries, Interviews & Press Credentials:Desirae L. BensonDesirae L. Benson Public RelationsDesiraeBBB@gmail.com

