2026 America’s Most Trusted® Rankings Highlight Leaders in Home Care & Cleaning

Clorox, Cascade, Tide, and Dyson Lead 2026 Trust Rankings in Cleaning Categories

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedHousehold Care & Cleaning Brand studies, identifying the brands consumers trust most across four core cleaning and home-care categories: all-purpose cleaners, dishwasher detergents, laundry detergents, and vacuum cleaners. Based solely on the opinions of people actively shopping in each product category, the findings offer a consumer-driven perspective on how brand trust shapes purchase decisions for frequently used household care products.Across the studies, this year’s results show that trust is strongly connected to expectations of product effectiveness, reliability, and consistent performance over time. For many households, trusted brands are those perceived to deliver dependable cleaning results, quality formulation, and confidence in the value of each purchase.Clorox Ranked America’s Most TrustedAll-Purpose Cleaner BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedAll-Purpose Cleaner Study found Clorox to be the most trusted brand among people considering an all-purpose cleaner. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.3 and a five-star trust designation, Clorox earned the highest overall trust rating among the most widely recognized all-purpose cleaner brands. Results are based on 4,666 responses from individuals who reported actively shopping for all-purpose cleaners in the past 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-all-purpose-cleaner-brands Cascade Named America’s Most TrustedDishwasher Detergent BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedDishwasher Detergent Study identified Cascade as the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating dishwasher detergents. Cascade received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.3 and a five-star trust designation, earning the top ranking for the third consecutive year. This year’s rankings reflect 3,535 opinions from people who actively shopped for dishwasher detergent over the past year, across the most widely used national brands.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-dishwasher-detergent-brands Tide Ranked America’s Most TrustedLaundry Detergent BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedLaundry Detergent Study found Tide to be the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating laundry detergents. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.0 and a five-star trust designation, Tide again earned the highest trust rating in the category, marking the third year it has led the national ranking. Findings are based on 4,884 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for laundry detergent within the past 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-laundry-detergent-brands Dyson Named America’s Most TrustedVacuum BrandDyson was identified as the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedVacuum Study, earning the top trust rating among the most widely recognized vacuum brands. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.2 and a five-star trust designation, Dyson once again led the category — marking the eighth consecutive year the brand has ranked as the most trusted vacuum brand in the study. The 2026 rankings are based on 13,408 opinions from individuals who actively shopped for vacuum cleaners in the previous year, reflecting the brands most commonly considered by U.S. consumers.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-vacuum-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

