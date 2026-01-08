ViolationWatch and LocalLaw-152 NYC Partner to Simplify NYC Local Law 152 Gas Inspection Compliance

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViolationWatch announced a partnership with LocalLaw-152.nyc to help New York City property owners more easily complete required Local Law 152 gas inspections and remain compliant with city regulations.Local Law 152 requires periodic gas piping inspections for most buildings in New York City to identify unsafe conditions and protect public safety. Property owners who miss inspection deadlines or fail to submit required documentation may face violations, penalties, and enforcement actions.The partnership was formed in response to consistent feedback from ViolationWatch users who received Local Law 152 reminders but encountered difficulty taking the next steps. Many property owners reported challenges finding qualified plumbers, understanding inspection requirements, and navigating filing obligations after receiving compliance notifications.By working with Local Law 152–certified plumbing professionals, LocalLaw-152.nyc helps bridge that gap by connecting property owners with licensed experts who can perform inspections, prepare required reports, and support proper filing. The collaboration is designed to reduce confusion, delays, and missed deadlines associated with Local Law 152 compliance.“Property owners often know they need a Local Law 152 inspection , but the process itself can be fragmented and unclear,” said Alex Taylor, Director of Marketing at ViolationWatch. “This partnership is about turning awareness into action by making compliance more accessible and predictable.”Through the partnership, property owners can better navigate Local Law 152 requirements, including LL152 gas inspections, periodic gas inspections in NYC, and compliance reporting. The initiative supports inspection needs across all boroughs, including Local Law 152 Brooklyn requirements, and emphasizes working with plumbers who are certified and familiar with New York City regulations.ViolationWatch continues to provide monitoring and visibility into gas-related violations, deadlines, and enforcement activity, while LocalLaw-152.nyc focuses on inspection coordination, plumber access, and compliance guidance. Together, the services aim to reduce missed inspections, prevent violations, and improve safety across New York City’s building stock.Key areas supported through the partnership include:* Local Law 152 inspections and compliance coordination* LL152 gas inspections and periodic gas inspections in NYC* Access to Local Law 152–certified plumbers* Gas piping inspections and required reporting* Improved clarity around inspection timelines and filingsBy aligning monitoring, reminders, and inspection services, ViolationWatch and LocalLaw-152.nyc help property owners move from notification to compliance with greater clarity, confidence, and efficiency.About ViolationWatchViolationWatch is a New York–based information service focused on simplifying access to building and housing-related data. The company develops tools to help owners, managers, contractors, and real-estate professionals understand regulatory risk, manage violations, and maintain safer, more compliant properties.About LocalLaw-152.nycLocalLaw-152.nyc is a compliance-focused resource dedicated to helping property owners understand and meet New York City’s Local Law 152 gas inspection requirements by connecting them with qualified plumbing professionals and clear compliance guidance.

