UK Approves neoForce® Moving Traffic Enforcement System bringing smarter, more accurate enforcement

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology has earned official approval from the UK Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) to use its neoForce camera technology for civil traffic enforcement by UK local authorities. This means Neology can now provide cameras and software to certified local councils enforcing traffic rules across the UK.The approved device is a special version of the neoForce camera equipped with Moving Traffic Enforcement software, designed to make enforcement more accurate, faster, and less expensive.“This certification enables Neology to partner with UK authorities on redefining the traffic enforcement experience with easy-to-implement technology that is faster and more reliable.” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.Why this matters:New ideas for old problems: Neology brings fresh technology to a market that hasn’t changed much in years.Integrated approach: Neology developed both the cameras and the license plate reading software, ensuring technical flexibility, rapid responsiveness, and cost effectiveness.Trusted experience: Neology brings years of experience in Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and is widely trusted in the UK enforcement community.The neoForce system can spot illegal license plates called “Ghost Plates” and “Stealth Plates.” These plates are designed to trick cameras, and they are becoming more common in places like congestion zones and roads that charge usage fees. Some reports say about one in 15 cars may have them. Other systems often miss these plates, but Neology’s technology uses both infrared and color cameras, plus smart AI, to ensure plates are read correctly.“The UK market has been waiting for innovation, and Neology is proud to deliver,” added James Riley, Managing Director of Neology EMEA. “Our solutions combine technical excellence with cost efficiency, giving agencies the tools they need to enforce effectively.”About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

