2026 America’s Most Trusted® Rankings Highlight Leaders in Home Mechanical Products

LiftMaster, InSinkErator, and Bosch Lead 2026 Trust Rankings in Home Systems

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedInstalled Home Systems & Mechanical Products studies, identifying the brands consumers trust most across four core categories: garage door openers, garbage disposals, tankless water heaters, and traditional water heaters. These shopper-driven findings reflect the opinions of people actively evaluating products that play a central role in home function, comfort, and long-term reliability.Across these categories, the 2026 results show that trust is strongly associated with perceptions of durability, performance consistency, service reputation, and ownership experience. For many consumers, trusted brands are those they believe will operate dependably over time and deliver value in daily home use.LiftMaster Ranked America’s Most TrustedGarage Door Opener BrandLiftMaster was identified by Lifestory Research as America’s Most TrustedGarage Door Opener Brand in 2026. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.7 and a five-star trust designation, LiftMaster earned the highest overall trust rating among the most widely recognized garage door opener brands. The findings are based on 4,763 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for garage door openers during the past 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-garage-door-opener-brands InSinkErator Named America’s Most TrustedGarbage Disposal BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedGarbage Disposal Study found InSinkErator to be the most trusted brand among people considering the purchase of a garbage disposal. InSinkErator achieved the highest overall trust rating in the category, earning a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.5 and a five-star trust designation. This year’s rankings reflect 3,575 consumer opinions from shoppers who evaluated garbage disposal products in the prior year, across the leading national brands most frequently considered in the category.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-garbage-disposal-brands Bosch Ranked America’s Most TrustedTankless Water Heater BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedTankless Water Heater Study identified Bosch as the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating tankless water heater systems. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.1 and a five-star trust designation, Bosch ranked highest among the most widely shopped tankless water heater brands. Results are based on 3,760 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for tankless water heaters during the past 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-tankless-water-heater-brands Bosch Also Named America’s Most TrustedWater Heater BrandBosch was also identified as America’s Most TrustedWater Heater Brand in 2026, earning the highest overall trust rating among the most popular traditional water heater brands. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.9 and a five-star trust designation, Bosch led a highly competitive category featuring many of the industry’s most established manufacturers. The 2026 Water Heater rankings are based on 10,124 consumer opinions from across the United States, collected from consumers who reported actively shopping for water heaters in the past year.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-water-heater-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.