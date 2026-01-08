Commissioner Miller Statement on Reset of U.S. Nutrition Policy

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“President Trump has delivered a bold, long-overdue course correction for America’s health—and none of this would be happening without his decisive leadership. As a longtime friend and unwavering ally of President Trump, I’ve stood with him from day one because he fights for rural America like no one else.

Real food is not a trend. It’s common sense. For decades, Washington bureaucrats and special interests shoved ultra-processed junk down America’s throat while ignoring the farmers and ranchers who actually feed this nation. The result: exploding healthcare costs and worsening health for millions.

Today’s historic reset finally puts real, American-grown food back at the center—where it belongs. Beef, dairy, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains raised by our producers are the bedrock of strong families, strong communities, and a strong nation.

Texas has led the way for years with local food promotion, farm-to-school programs, and nutrition initiatives that support producers and deliver quality meals to kids and families. Let’s be clear: we were MAHA before MAHA was cool.

I’m proud to call USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. personal friends, and I applaud their courage—alongside President Trump—in smashing the status quo. This new direction will drive better school meals, stronger nutrition assistance, and real demand for products grown right here by American farmers and ranchers.

When we back real food, we back American agriculture, rural economies, and the long-term health of our nation. President Trump is making America healthy again—and I’m all in.”

