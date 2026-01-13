CasaVoya and Directo Partner to Give 300,000+ Travelers Access to Exclusive NYC Accommodations Unavailable on Airbnb

Directo surfaces direct booking options to travelers actively browsing Airbnb and other channels CasaVoya offers vacation rentals across New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasaVoya, the vacation rental platform specializing in exclusive New York City accommodations, today announced an exclusive partnership with Directo, the fast-growing Chrome extension with 300,000+ users that helps travelers find the best hotel deals. Under the agreement, CasaVoya will be the first and only vacation rental platform designated as a “Preferred Partner” for New York City searches, giving travelers access to exclusive inventory that is unavailable on other platforms.When Directo users search for accommodations in New York City on Airbnb or other major online travel agencies (OTAs), they will now receive a targeted recommendation to explore CasaVoya's curated portfolio of hundreds of properties available for direct booking—inventory that doesn't appear in their original search results and that they would likely never discover otherwise.Solving for Regulatory ChallengesNew York City's regulations have effectively banned most short-term rentals under 30 days—eliminating the traditional vacation rental market from platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, which today are dominated by hotels and hosted stays. CasaVoya operates as an introduction service that connects travelers with hosts and invites them to book directly, thus remaining fully compliant with the regulations while serving the substantial demand for unique and affordable accommodations in NYC. With the majority of Directo users searching for stays under 30 days in length—exactly the duration range most affected by NYC's regulations—the partnership addresses a critical discovery gap for travelers seeking whole-apartment experiences."The regulatory environment has created a supply shortage for travelers who want authentic, whole-home experiences in New York City," said Alex Ramani, Managing Partner of CasaVoya. "By partnering with Directo, we're meeting travelers exactly where they're already searching—on the platforms they know—and redirecting them to alternatives they didn't know existed. This gives them access to inventory that's impossible to find elsewhere, while also helping them avoid unnecessary booking fees."The CasaVoya-Directo partnership provides immediate value to Directo's global user base, particularly the platform's strong representation from Europe and South America, where travelers frequently seek multi-bedroom accommodations for family groups and longer stays that traditional hotels can't efficiently serve."New York City is a top destination for our travelers and represents exactly the kind of market where our users need us most," said Vivien Hallebard, CFO of Directo. "When regulations reshape the accommodation landscape, travelers are left searching platforms that no longer reflect the full picture of what's actually available. Our partnership with CasaVoya solves this by surfacing legitimate alternatives at the exact moment travelers are searching—giving them more options, better prices, and the confidence that they're booking with a trusted partner who understands the local market."A Blueprint for Vacation Rentals WorldwideThe CasaVoya-Directo partnership represents a scalable model for other cities with restrictive short-term rental regulations, including Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Tokyo—markets where regulatory compliance has similarly limited inventory on major booking platforms."This partnership proves there's a viable path forward in heavily regulated markets," Ramani added. "Instead of booking overpriced hotels, travelers can seamlessly be directed to affordable alternatives. We believe this model could be replicated in any city where regulation has created a gap between traveler demand and legal supply."The CasaVoya-Directo partnership is now live. When a traveler with the Directo Chrome extension searches for New York City accommodations on Airbnb, they'll be notified of CasaVoya's exclusive inventory—hundreds of properties that don't appear in their Airbnb search results. By booking directly with hosts, they not only unlock this hidden inventory but also skip the 14-18% booking fees charged by major OTAs, saving $200-500+ per reservation. Since launching in 2023, Directo users have collectively saved millions in commissions—savings that travelers to New York City can now capture as well.About CasaVoyaCasaVoya (formerly ManhattanBNB) is a vacation rental platform that democratizes access to authentic, affordable travel experiences. Born in New York City's highly regulated rental market, CasaVoya operates as a trusted introduction service, connecting travelers directly with exclusive vacation rentals not listed on traditional booking platforms. The company has facilitated thousands of stays for guests from 22 countries, serving groups, families, and travelers seeking alternatives to hotels and cookie-cutter accommodations across New York City and other major global destinations. For more information, visit www.CasaVoya.com About DirectoDirecto is a free Chrome extension that helps travelers find better hotel deals by showing direct prices and cheaper booking alternatives as they browse. Founded in 2023 by travel industry veterans Marina Guastavino, Pierre Becerril, and Julian Toledo, Directo has grown to 300,000+ users across 180+ countries since its beta launch in Europe. Backed by Kima Ventures, Derive Ventures, and Calafia, Directo covers 600k+ properties globally and helps travelers save on booking fees while empowering hotels and property managers to increase direct bookings. Learn more at www.getdirecto.com

