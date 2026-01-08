Muze Health Launches Verify Muze, a Comprehensive Software Platform for Medicaid Work Requirements

Verify Muze Software

The human-centered, AI-driven platform enables Medicaid members and administrators to meet H.R.1 work and community engagement requirements.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muze Health today announced the launch of Verify Muze, a comprehensive software platform designed to help state Medicaid agencies and Medicaid members efficiently manage Medicaid work and community engagement requirements. Verify Muze streamlines eligibility verification, reporting, compliance monitoring, and member support through a secure, user-centered digital experience.As Medicaid programs nationwide explore work and community engagement requirements, agencies face increasing operational complexity, data fragmentation, and administrative burden. Verify Muze addresses these challenges with an end-to-end platform that integrates verification workflows, document submission, real-time data validation, automated reporting, and member communications—reducing errors while improving transparency and access.“Verify Muze was built to solve a real operational problem we kept seeing across Medicaid programs,” said Maria Perrin, co-founder of Muze Health. “States need tools that are accurate, flexible, and humane. Verify Muze helps administrators meet federal and state requirements while minimizing disruption for members.”Verify Muze was developed by a team of Medicaid experts, each with decades of experience operating and building Medicaid systems and solutions. The platform supports multiple pathways to compliance, including employment, education, training, caregiving, and other exemptions. Verify Muze is designed to integrate with existing eligibility and Medicaid management systems, reducing duplication and enabling faster implementation without costly overhauls.“Too often, policy goals fail because the technology behind them isn’t built for real people,” said Lauren Rizzo, co-founder of Muze Health. “Verify Muze provides AI-enabled workflows for Medicaid members, caseworkers, and administrators. It simplifies compliance for agencies while giving individuals clear, accessible ways to understand and meet requirements—or document exemptions.”Key features of Verify Muze include:Integrates with Medicaid eligibility, SNAP, and other trusted data sourcesAutomated verification and documentation workflowsAI-driven document parsing and confidence scoringReal-time member status and utilization dashboardsMobile-friendly member portals and multi-channel communicationsPush-button, audit-ready reportingConfigurable rules to adapt to changing federal and state guidancePrivacy-first architecture designed for sensitive health and employment dataVerify Muze is now available to state agencies, managed care organizations, and partners seeking scalable, compliant solutions for Medicaid work requirements About Muze HealthMuze Health is a health technology company focused on building modern, policy-ready software for public health programs. Muze Health partners with governments and healthcare organizations to deliver tools that are efficient, compliant, and designed around the people who use them.Media Inquiries:info@muzehealth.com

