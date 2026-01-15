Realty ONE Group Esteem Expands With a Focus on Agents, Growth, and Community

Realty ONE Group Esteem has an office in Shawnee Kansas The Future of Real Estate is Realty ONE Group Esteem Brian Dieffenbach, Realty ONE Group Esteem COO

With a new location in Shawnee, ROG Esteem expands agent options while deepening its commitment to the Kansas City metro.

This expansion creates more opportunities for agents while strengthening how we collaborate and support one another” — Brian Dieffenbach

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Esteem has expanded its brokerage footprint with the addition of a second location in Shawnee, Kansas, while continuing to serve clients and agents through its established presence in Liberty, Missouri. The strategic expansion reflects a planned effort to support agent growth, strengthen collaboration, and deepen the brokerage’s investment in communities across the Kansas City metropolitan area. Jessica Thomas , Managing Broker at Realty ONE Group Esteem, said the expansion was driven first by agent needs. As the brokerage has continued to grow, so has the geographic reach of its agents and clients. The addition of a Shawnee location allows agents greater flexibility in where they work, creates closer proximity to the communities they serve, and provides additional space for collaboration, training, and connection.Rather than shifting focus from Liberty, the expansion is designed to enhance the brokerage as a whole. Janet Brooks, CEO of Realty ONE Group Esteem, emphasized that both locations operate as one organization, sharing the same leadership team, systems, culture, and standards. The Shawnee office adds capacity and opportunity while strengthening the foundation already established in Liberty.The expansion also reflects growing demand from experienced agents seeking a collaborative environment and from clients looking for locally connected professionals across different areas of the metro. By adding a second location, Realty ONE Group Esteem can support that growth while maintaining consistent service and support.“This expansion creates more opportunities for agents while strengthening how we collaborate and support one another,” said Brian Dieffenbach, Chief Operating Officer of Realty ONE Group Esteem. “By growing intentionally, we’re enhancing the experience for our agents, our clients, and the communities we serve.”Agents within the brokerage have expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, citing increased accessibility, more opportunities to connect with peers, and the ability to better align their workspaces with the areas they serve. Many view the additional location as a signal of long-term stability and confidence in the brokerage’s direction. This additional location is expected to see an increase in agents seeking to join Realty ONE Group Esteem, and it has a dedicated website with information about joining ROG Esteem The Shawnee location represents a deliberate step in Realty ONE Group Esteem’s broader growth strategy. Leadership noted that the expansion was planned, resourced, and executed to ensure a strong launch from day one. Operational systems, leadership availability, and agent support structures were designed to scale smoothly, allowing the brokerage to grow without compromising culture or performance.Culture continues to play a central role in the organization’s growth. Realty ONE Group Esteem emphasizes collaboration, shared success, and genuine care among its agents. The addition of a second location is intended to strengthen those connections by creating more opportunities for mentorship, professional development, and the celebration of achievements across offices.The expansion also deepens the brokerage’s commitment to the Kansas City community. With locations in both Liberty and Shawnee, Realty ONE Group Esteem is positioned to serve a broader range of neighborhoods while remaining locally engaged. Leadership noted that maintaining strong community ties remains a priority as the brokerage grows.For clients, the expansion translates to broader coverage supported by the same relationship-driven approach. Buyers, sellers, and investors will continue working with agents who are deeply connected to their local markets, supported by a brokerage that values collaboration and consistency.While Shawnee marks the brokerage’s newest location, leadership described the expansion as part of a long-term vision rather than a final step. Realty ONE Group Esteem plans to continue growing thoughtfully across the Kansas City metro, with future expansion guided by agent needs, community presence, and operational readiness.As the brokerage continues to expand, its mission remains focused on supporting agents, serving communities, and creating opportunities for continued growth. Leadership emphasized that each expansion is intended to strengthen the organization from within while extending its ability to serve the region.About Realty ONE Group EsteemRealty ONE Group Esteem is a Kansas City–based real estate brokerage serving clients and agents throughout the metropolitan area, including communities in Missouri and Kansas. Founded with a focus on collaboration, professionalism, and long-term relationships, the brokerage supports residential and commercial real estate professionals across a wide range of markets and price points.The brokerage is known for its agent-first approach, emphasizing flexibility, support, and access to leadership. Realty ONE Group Esteem provides agents with the tools, resources, and collaborative environment needed to build sustainable businesses while remaining closely connected to the communities they serve. Leadership accessibility and shared accountability are central to the brokerage’s operating philosophy.Culture plays a defining role at Realty ONE Group Esteem. The organization prioritizes collaboration over competition and encourages agents to support one another through mentorship, shared knowledge, and collective problem-solving. Achievements are celebrated across the brokerage, and professional growth is supported at every stage of an agent’s career.Realty ONE Group Esteem is also deeply engaged in the real estate profession beyond day-to-day transactions. Agents and leadership actively participate in industry organizations, professional development initiatives, and community-focused efforts that strengthen the broader real estate ecosystem. This involvement reflects the brokerage’s belief that leadership and service are essential to maintaining trust, professionalism, and progress within the industry.As the brokerage continues to grow, Realty ONE Group Esteem remains committed to thoughtful expansion. Each decision is guided by agent needs, operational readiness, and the ability to maintain a consistent experience for clients and professionals alike. The addition of new locations is approached with intention, ensuring that growth enhances collaboration, strengthens culture, and expands opportunities without compromising standards.With a presence across multiple Kansas City metro communities and a forward-looking vision, Realty ONE Group Esteem continues to build a brokerage defined by connection, care, and shared success.

Welcome to the ONE, Realty ONE Group Esteem in Kansas City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.