Connecticut Counseling Group Expands to Norwalk and Trumbull to Support Community Mental Health

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut Counseling Group is pleased to announce the opening of two new office locations in Norwalk and Trumbull, Connecticut. This expansion reflects the practice’s continued dedication to improving access to compassionate, high-quality mental health services for individuals, couples, and families throughout Fairfield County.The addition of Norwalk and Trumbull allows Connecticut Counseling Group to further its mission of supporting emotional well-being through personalized and holistic care. With a strong foundation built in Stamford, the practice is expanding into these new communities to help meet the growing need for accessible and inclusive therapy services.Connecticut Counseling Group offers a wide range of counseling options , including individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, group therapy, and trauma-informed support. The practice also provides specialized services for women’s mental health, postpartum counseling, and therapy for anxiety, depression, and stress. All therapists are licensed professionals who use evidence-based techniques within a warm and supportive environment.The practice works with all age groups, including children, adolescents, and adults, offering care that is tailored to each stage of life. Whether clients are seeking support for life transitions, relationship challenges, or mental health concerns, Connecticut Counseling Group is committed to meeting each person’s unique needs with compassion and respect.One of the key pillars of the practice is accessibility. Connecticut Counseling Group proudly accepts most major insurance plans to help reduce financial barriers and ensure more individuals and families can access the support they need. The new Norwalk and Trumbull offices are fully integrated into this model of care and are now accepting new clients.By opening these new locations, Connecticut Counseling Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening communities through mental health support that is collaborative, inclusive, and deeply rooted in empathy.To learn more about Connecticut Counseling Group or to schedule an appointment at the Norwalk or Trumbull locations, please call the office or visit the website.

