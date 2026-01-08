Complimentary Webinar on AI in Clinical Decision-Making and Coverage Policy: Near-Term Promise and Practical Pitfalls

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Trajectory® Health AI Samir Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Quire.ai Jenifer Siegelman, MD, MPH, Principal, Photo 52 Group

RadSite and Trajectory Health AI to Host Virtual Roundtable on January 13th

AI holds real near-term promise for improving clinical decision-making, provided it is deployed with rigor and validated through evidence.” — Samir Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Quire.ai

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, and TrajectoryHealth AI are sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled “AI in Clinical Decision-Making and Coverage Policy: Near-Term Promise and Practical Pitfalls.”The event will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. To register, click here Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expanding across clinical workflows, from diagnostics to payer decision support, but adoption remains uneven. This session will examine how these tools are being applied to clinical decision-making and coverage policy, highlighting where AI is delivering value today and where limitations remain.Moderator/Speaker• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSiteSpeakers• Frank Lexa, MD, MBA, FACR, Board Member, Radiology Leadership Institute of the American College of Radiology• Samir Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Quire.ai• Jenifer Siegelman, MD, MPH, Principal, Photo 52 Group“AI holds real near-term promise for improving clinical decision-making, provided it is deployed with rigor and validated through evidence,” said Samir Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Quire.ai. “Our conversation will explore where AI is delivering immediate value, where risks like bias and hallucinations, remain, and how clinicians and payers can evaluate these tools for safe, scalable adoption.”Panelists will address key risks, evidence requirements, and payer considerations, while exploring how standards, accreditation, and governance can support safe, credible adoption. The program will also look ahead to emerging clinical AI developments and their implications for healthcare stakeholders.“As AI increasingly influences coverage policy and care pathways, transparency, evidence, and governance are essential,” said Jenifer Siegelman, MD, MPH, Principal of Photo 52 Group. “This session will consider how emerging AI technologies intersect with reimbursement and policy decision-making, and the key factors stakeholders must address to ensure that innovation supports high-quality, equitable patient care.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET, dental CBCT, medical CBCT, and remote scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To listen to webinars on health AI trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s health AI playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.About TrajectoryHealth AI ( www.trajectoryhealth.ai Trajectory Health AI emphasizes transparency and accountability in evaluating healthcare AI and population health initiatives. Trajectory, as an independent third party, requires program leaders to submit defined metrics, population data, and objectives to verify and validate both the initial and ongoing effectiveness of client models/programs. Through a rigorous review process based on standards adopted by the Consumer Technology Association and the Population Health Impact Institute, Trajectory promotes evidence-based medicine in today’s rapidly changing environment. The Trajectory certification review process allows program sponsors and their clients to update and adjust their programs and devices in a timely fashion to support generally accepted methodological standards of evaluation to ensure quality, accuracy, and effectiveness. To learn more, contact us: https://trajectoryhealth.ai/contact/

