2026 America’s Most Trusted® Rankings Highlight Leaders in Consumer Technology

Apple, NETGEAR, Sony, and Amazon Fire TV Lead 2026 Trust Rankings

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most TrustedConnected Home & Consumer Technology studies, identifying the brands consumers trust most across four core technology categories: personal computers, routers, televisions, and streaming devices. Based exclusively on feedback from people actively shopping in each category, the findings offer a shopper-driven view of how brand trust influences technology decisions that shape entertainment, productivity, and digital connectivity in the home.Across all four studies, the results show that trust is closely tied to perceptions of product reliability, performance consistency, and long-term value. For many consumers, trusted brands are those that deliver dependable technology experiences across work, learning, communication, and home entertainment.Apple Ranked America’s Most TrustedPersonal Computer BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedPersonal Computer Study found Apple to be the most trusted brand among people considering the purchase of a personal computer. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.6 and a five-star trust designation, Apple earned the highest overall trust rating among the most popular computer brands. This marks the eighth consecutive year Apple has been ranked the most trusted brand in the study. The 2026 results are based on 9,922 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for a personal computer within the past 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-personal-computer-brands NETGEAR Named America’s Most TrustedRouter BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedRouter Study identified NETGEAR as the most trusted brand among people considering the purchase of a router. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 107.8 and a five-star trust designation, NETGEAR achieved the highest overall trust rating among the most widely shopped router brands. This year’s router rankings are based on 3,565 consumer opinions, reflecting the brands most commonly considered for home network performance and connectivity.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-internet-router-brands Sony Ranked America’s Most TrustedTelevision BrandSony was named America’s Most TrustedTelevision Brand in 2026, ranking as the top television manufacturer. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.2 and a five-star trust designation, Sony led a highly competitive category in which reliability, picture quality, and product longevity are central to brand trust. The 2026 Television rankings are based on 10,839 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for televisions within the previous 12 months.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-television-brands Amazon Fire TV Named America’s Most TrustedStreaming Device BrandThe 2026 America’s Most TrustedStreaming Device Study identified Amazon Fire TV as the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating streaming media platforms and devices. Amazon Fire TV earned the highest trust rating in the category with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 104.3 and a five-star trust designation. Results are based on 6,918 opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for streaming devices over the past year, reflecting the brands most widely considered by consumers in the connected entertainment market.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-streaming-device-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

