Cupshe Teams Up with Social Media Star Lexi Rivera for Exclusive Swim and Resort Collection, Island Time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fashion brand Cupshe is kicking off 2026 with the launch of its highly anticipated collaboration, Island Time, in partnership with social media personality Lexi Rivera. The collection marks the start of swim season and represents the next phase of Cupshe’s refreshed brand direction, including the debut of its new logo.Inspired by the effortless, sun-kissed moments of island life, the collection captures the spirit of spontaneous vacation days. The 35-piece collection includes 23 bikinis and one-pieces, along with 12 swim cover-ups and vacation dresses, blending vibrant coastal energy with relaxed, breathable silhouettes. Designed to transition seamlessly from the beach to the street, each style embodies the natural confidence and unhurried lifestyle shared by both Cupshe and Rivera.Rivera’s influence brings a youthful, trend-driven, yet relatable perspective to the collection. Shot on location in Hawaii, the campaign features imagery at Kaʻaʻawa Beach and surrounding beach-town streets, highlighting the carefree and adventurous spirit of the line.“I love how authentic it is to my style. These are pieces I would actually wear and feel confident in,” says Rivera. “It was a dream working on this edit. Super exciting getting to see the looks that lived on paper come to life in Hawaii.”“Cupshe is stepping into a whole new era, new logo, new vibe, new energy, so choosing Lexi felt natural,” adds Iris Yen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cupshe. “She’s one of the OG TikTokers with a community that’s young, loyal, and always looking to her for what’s next. We’re also introducing new silhouettes, which makes this collaboration feel exciting, fun, and totally different for us.”Island Time reinforces Cupshe’s commitment to elevating swimwear while engaging a younger, social-driven audience. The collection is available exclusively at Cupshe.com , with prices ranging from $26 to $47 and sizes XXS to XL. Campaign assets are available here About Cupshe:Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No. 1 vacation fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated, and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.