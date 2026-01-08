The ProLift Rigging Company Promotes Amber Puckett to Lead Arizona Project Development Team

Amber Puckett, Mission Critical Project Development Manager for The ProLift Rigging Company The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is promoting proven talent to better serve the rapidly developing data center construction market in The Southwestern United States.

Amber’s background in project management and deep understanding of mission-critical environments position her exceptionally well to lead our Arizona project development efforts.” — Adam Tressler, Southwest Hub Manager, The ProLift Rigging Company.

PHOENIX, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced today the promotion of Amber Puckett to Mission Critical Project Development Manager for the state of Arizona and surrounding markets.In this new role, Puckett will lead ProLift’s local Arizona Project Development Team, supporting the continued growth of mission-critical crane, rigging, and storage services across Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico, as well as aligning early-stage planning with execution-focused solutions.Puckett previously served as a Project Manager for ProLift Rigging’s Phoenix branch, where she played a significant role in the development of rigging plans, heavy lifting support, and logistics management for complex, mission-critical construction projects.Her experience spans high-profile data center developments, semiconductor and chip manufacturing plants, and large-scale industrial manufacturing facilities in collaboration with some of Arizona’s largest electrical, mechanical, and general contractors.This strategic move furthers ProLift’s long-term commitment to being a trusted partner in data center development across Arizona, while continuing to evolve its capabilities to meet the emerging local needs of clients in a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure landscape.ProLift will support clients with its full suite of specialized services, including:• Project Management• Traditional Crane & Rigging• Machinery Moving• Industrial Storage & Buffering• Project Engineering• First & Last Mile Heavy Haul“Amber’s background in project management, strong communication skills, and deep understanding of mission-critical environments position her exceptionally well to lead our Arizona project development efforts,” said Adam Tressler, Hub Manager for The ProLift Rigging Company's Glendale, Phoenix, and Denver branches. “Her promotion reflects both her individual impact and our continued investment in the Southwest market.”Amber has served in the role since early December and is already engaged on several major projects in the area.#####About The ProLift Rigging CompanyProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

