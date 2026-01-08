Culture Houses Transform Public Libraries in Saudi Arabia, Welcoming Over 864,000 Visitors

A contemporary Culture House interior showcasing the transformation of public libraries into modern cultural hubs, designed to inspire reading, learning, and community engagement across Saudi Arabia Visitors engage with library resources and shared workspaces inside a Culture House, reflecting a new model of public libraries that combines knowledge, technology, and collaborative learning. Culture Houses provide welcoming social spaces that encourage dialogue, idea exchange, and community connection, redefining libraries as interactive cultural environments. Quiet reading areas within Culture Houses offer comfortable and thoughtfully designed spaces that support focus, reflection, and lifelong learning for all visitors. Daily activity inside a Culture House highlights the shift from traditional libraries to dynamic cultural platforms that bring together individuals, families, and professionals in a shared knowledge ecosystem.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the dynamic cultural transformation underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the role of culture and knowledge in social development, the Kingdom continues to advance its cultural ecosystem in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This reflects Saudi Arabia’s openness to the world and its commitment to fostering a vibrant, knowledge-based society rooted in creativity, engagement, and shared cultural experiences.As part of this nationwide cultural movement, the Libraries Commission is transforming public libraries through the Culture Houses initiative, turning them into vibrant cultural hubs that bring communities together through learning, creativity, and shared experiences.Eight Culture Houses are now open across the Kingdom in Riyadh, Dammam, Ahad Rafidah, Hail, Buraidah, Sakaka, Najran, and Jazan. These spaces reflect the modern role of libraries and respond to community needs through programs that promote reading, creativity, and community engagement.Since their launch, the Culture Houses have welcomed over 864,000 visitors and hosted 5,707 activities, attracting 265,587 participants. They have also held 68 major events with 119,813 attendees, demonstrating strong public interest in cultural programs across the Kingdom.Visitors engage in a wide range of cultural, educational, and creative activities, including book discussions, artistic workshops, community talks, family-focused programs, and skill-building sessions for students and professionals. These programs encourage active participation, helping Culture Houses evolve into dynamic learning and creative environments rather than traditional reading spaces.The strategic expansion of the Culture Houses network reflects a holistic approach to cultural development. Libraries are no longer limited to lending books but now serve as open platforms for cultural expression and community interaction. The growing visitor numbers and high participation rates show a shift in how the public engages with libraries, contributing to stronger community ties, enhanced cultural awareness, and a higher quality of life across cities and regions in the Kingdom.The initiative represents a new era for public libraries, positioning Culture Houses as spaces that go beyond traditional services to inspire creativity, interaction, and lifelong learning for all members of the community.

